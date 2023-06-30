Noah Beck under fire for sharing TikTok sound used to mock gender pronouns

Noah Beck is copping the heat for posting a TikTok with a sound that some have previously used to mock pronouns.

Some TikTok sounds take on a life of their own, losing their original meaning as users of the platform repurpose the sounds for their own cause or benefit.

This was the case for one video originally posted by The Daily Show to make fun of conservatives mocking the LGBTQ+ community. TikTok users protesting gender pronouns started to use the sound seriously, making it difficult to tell what the intentions were behind videos utilizing it.

Noah Beck has seemingly been the latest TikToker to fall victim to this confusion. After posting a video with the sound, many were concerned that he was serious in mocking pronouns himself.

In the sound, people can be heard making jokes surrounding pronouns, such as “my pronouns are USA” and “my pronouns are ‘kiss my ass’”.

Lip-syncing with his family and friends, Beck performed an exaggerated routine to the sound and even had his mom join in on the TikTok.

While the sound has been previously used to mock pronouns, there are TikTokers who have maintained its original intention and used it ironically.

This has left many viewers wondering whether Beck’s TikTok was satire or his own protest against pronouns.

To further confusion, Beck’s TikTok was posted during Pride month.

“I don’t know how I feel about this. Sarcasm or support?” One viewer questioned.

Another commented, “Honestly I’d be so embarrassed to use this sound.”

Beck has yet to confirm whether the TikTok was a joke or not, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated here if and when he does. For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check our page here.