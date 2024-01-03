TikToker under fire after being exposed for “faking” accent

A TikToker has gone viral after she was called out for faking an accent, with viewers uncovering an old video revealing the truth.

Considering the mix of people and cultures that have come together in modern society, it is no surprise to find that many may speak with an accent depending on their roots.

However, faking an accent is advised against as it can be seen as disrespectful and offensive, with celebrities having previously been called out for this exact matter.

Now, one TikToker has found herself in hot water after viewers called out her fake accent, citing an old video of hers as proof.

Tray Soe, who goes by ‘tray.fitfeve‘ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to defend how she speaks, stating, “Yes I have an accent because I ain’t from here. I was born in Thailand and I grew up in Georgia for a decade and then I f****** moved to Nebraska… how the hell ya’ll going to tell me what I’m supposed to sound like?”

Nonetheless, viewers were not convinced and instead uncovered an old YouTube video of Tray in which her accent was noticeably different.

TikToker Phi, who goes by ‘klobee‘ online, also responded to Tray’s video with a stitch in which he explained his upbringing was similar to hers, having moved from Thailand to America as a refugee at 3 years old before growing up “in the hood”.

“So if anybody out there has a claim to the throne of fake accents, it’s me,” Phi said, explaining an accent comes from being surrounded predominantly by people who speak the same way. “I don’t really see any other way to develop a genuine accent outside those reasons.”

Phi went on to claim that he and Tray shared a similar social circle; “And the community is saying — as we all know by now — that you don’t talk like that for real and I don’t know with you’re on this app trying to convince millions of people on the internet that you do talk like that.”

“I’m not really seeing what the end goal is,” Phi continued. “There’s nothing wrong with being yourself… in fact, your immigrant accent is actually pretty cool.”

Viewers agreed with Phi’s take, with many labeling Tray’s accent as the “Awkwafina effect”. One person said, “The gag is they think we can’t tell the difference…”

