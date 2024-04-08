TikToker blasts “disrespectful” Amazon delivery driver for ringing doorbell despite warning

A mom felt disrespected after their Amazon delivery driver rang their doorbell when they asked them not to, but viewers weren’t on the customer’s side.

Toddler and dog mom Tiffany went viral on TikTok for sharing a story about how their Amazon delivery driver rang their doorbell when they asked them not to.

Having everything caught on camera, Tiffany showed their viewers the sign on their home that read, “Shhh, sleeping baby and excited dog. Please do not knock or ring the bell. Call or text us.”

Despite reading the sign, the Amazon driver blatantly ignored Tiffany’s requests and rang it right before exiting the porch.

After the Amazon driver rang the doorbell, Tiffany’s dogs instantly started barking — something they tried to prevent so their son, who has “obstructive sleep apnea,” could sleep through his nap without being woken up.

Tiffany then called the Amazon driver “so rude and disrespectful” in their TikTok explainer. However, many viewers roasted Tiffany instead.

“They don’t get paid enough to deal with your sign. Turn your ring volume off or get it delivered to a locker,” wrote one viewer in the comments.

“The doorbell has a silence function. Or remove it if you don’t want anyone ringing it. This is an easy fix,” said another.

“There’s a way to make your ring doorbell only ding on your phone and not through your actual house,” suggested someone else.

Tiffany responded to many comments, saying that they shouldn’t have to “alter” their home and its “settings” just because someone couldn’t use “common courtesy.”