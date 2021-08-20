Noah Beck slams “close-minded” people who tried to cancel James Charles

Noah Beck slammed “close-minded” people for trying to cancel controversial YouTube star James Charles, claiming he knows who he is as a person, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s back.

James Charles has been caught up in a myriad of controversies throughout the years. It all started when Tati Westbrook claimed he used his fame to manipulate men’s sexualities. Then, it escalated even further after he was accused of messaging an underage fan.

Since then, he’s been through the wringer. In addition to being effectively ‘canceled’ for a while, he was also demonetized on YouTube and dropped by Morphe. And even though he’s back, people still have mixed feelings about him.

However, Noah Beck isn’t one of those people. GQ asked him about the state of his friendship with Charles. He had nothing but kinds words to say about him and slammed “close-minded” people for trying to cancel him.

“As much as I want to be open about [the situation], there’s not much I can say because people are so closed-minded,” he said. “I haven’t spoken with James about it. I haven’t been like, ‘yo, did you do it?’ I’m not going to do that.”

Still, he claimed that he knows him and what he’s like as a person, implying that whatever happened doesn’t define him. And he’s confident that it’s “just a matter of time” before he’s back because “no one ever gets canceled.”

It’s not the first time he’s defended him. Beck admitted he still “loves” Charles when the allegations first surfaced. He even expressed his support of a possible return in May 2021.

Not everyone will agree with his take on the situation. However, there’s no denying that they know each other quite well, and their friendship is still intact, regardless of the circumstances.