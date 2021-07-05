Noah Beck defends Charli D’Amelio from backlash over twerking at party with Beyoncé

Charli D’Amelio is facing backlash from netizens after being caught twerking a party that was allegedly attended by Lil Uzi, the City Girls and even Beyoncé — but fellow TikToker Noah Beck isn’t here for the criticism.

Charli D’Amelio is no stranger to social media drama. The TikTok star has borne the brunt of the internet’s bad blood plenty of times, most recently amid TikTok’s ongoing dance strike, where many Black creators are refusing to choreograph new dance moves due to not being credited.

However, Charli most recently came under scrutiny after fans spied her at a party on an Instagram story from City Girls’ JT. In the clips, Charli can purportedly be seen twerking with a group of adults attending the party — and it’s safe to say that commenters weren’t exactly on board with this.

Many critics tweeted out against 17-year-old Charli attending the party at all, while others compared the incident to Rihanna recently being turned away from a barcade due not having her ID on hand.

Still others were concerned that underage Charli was seemingly allowed inside a club, and expressed concern over her influence on her young fans.

“WHY is Charli D’Amelio twerking on JT, ½ of City Girls, Instagram story??” one confused user said of the incident.

why is charli damelio twerking on jt, 1/2 of the CITY GIRLS, insta story ??

“How is Charli D’Amelio in a club at 17 while Rihanna, a grown woman, was turned around?”

Wayment… How tf is Charli Damelio in a club at 17 when Rihanna, a grown woman was turned around???

Amidst the ongoing backlash against Charli, fellow TikToker Noah Beck came to her defense, noting in a comment on a TikTok about the situation that Charli wasn’t actually at a club, but instead a house party hosted by one of their mutual friends.

“You guys need to let her live,” Noah wrote. “Poor girl breathes the wrong way and you guys got something to say. And this was a friend’s house we were at, not a club.”

It seems like quite a few commenters have come out in support of Charli after Noah’s comment began to circulate online, with many agreeing with him and noting that influencers are not totally responsible for raising their young fans.

This latest incident comes days after The View’s Sunny Hostin accused Charli of making “millions” off Black TikTok creator’s dances without credit… although some noted she may have confused D’Amelio with Addison Rae, who appeared on the Tonight Show and similarly was accused of not crediting the dances she used during the broadcast.