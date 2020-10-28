 Noah Beck & Griffin Johnson under fire for "cancel culture" comments - Dexerto
Noah Beck & Griffin Johnson under fire for “cancel culture” comments

Published: 28/Oct/2020 19:03

by Dexerto
Noah Beck and Griffin Johnson are shown side by side.
YouTube: Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson

TikTok stars Noah Beck and Griffin Johnson are taking heat from critics due to their divisive comments on “cancel culture,” as told during an episode of Johnson’s “Sway Way” podcast.

Also known as “call-out culture,” the term “cancel culture” has become a popular phrase in the past few years as social media has flourished, allowing users to highlight abuse, bad behavior, or other negative actions from people online.

When these bad behaviors are brought to light, the person responsible is usually called out, boycotted and ostracized, causing them to be publicly shamed and often ousted from their professional and social circles due to the resulting backlash.

“Cancel culture” itself is a divisive term, with many believing that it outright doesn’t exist, as those being “canceled” deserve to be called out for their actions and that those who are “canceled” are never truly brought to justice from the outrage.

 

it’s cuffing szn @tinder #tinderambassador

Still, others feel that “cancel culture” is going too far and is resulting in a toxic online environment — but either way, people are no longer willing to abide bad behavior from anyone, and social media has given users a platform to speak up against things they consider to be unjust.

TikTokers and Sway House members Griffin Johnson and Noah Beck recently spoke out on the social phenomenon during an episode of the Sway Way podcast — and their thoughts on the subject have sparked quite a bit of backlash against them.

“People are getting canceled for things that were totally acceptable,” Beck said. “I don’t want to say that people have gotten really sensitive, but at the same time, they have, and it’s like… there were some things that were acceptable back then that people could say, now it comes back on them five, 10 years later.”

 

#noahbeck also speaks on people getting canceled for things that were acceptable in the past

“I mean, I’ve done some things in my past where they come off as controversial today, but they weren’t that deep,” Beck continued, referencing his own controversial history on social media. “I can see why people think it’s a big deal now, but it’s like… I never thought I would have this platform. I never thought I would have this stage. I was growing up just playing soccer. I liked a few tweets, but I didn’t think anything of it at the time.”

 

#noahbeck addresses his past controversial liked tweets

Needless to say, both Beck and Johnson have received a substantial amount of criticism from listeners, with one user writing: “He really said that he never thought he would have gotten famous… so if you’re not famous, you can be homophobic and it’s not a big deal?”

Both boys have yet to speak out on the outrage, which only continues to grow in wake of their already storied history of sparking division among TikTok viewers.

Claudia Conway & Perez Hilton in heated feud over “huge” party

Published: 28/Oct/2020 18:06

by Alice Hearing
TikTok: Claudia Conway/ TikTok: Perez Hilton

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has hit out at TikToker Claudia Conway after she hosted a huge party that got out of hand. 

In the last few days, Claudia Conway has come under fire after footage was revealed of a party she hosted at her family home, where chaos ensued and social-distancing appeared virtually non-existent.

Claudia promptly apologized on her TikTok account following the backlash, explaining that masks were supposed to be worn and restrictions were planned to be followed, but the party got out of control. She said that she would never put anyone’s lives in danger and the party did not go how she’d planned.

She added that everyone was eventually kicked off the premises and that she is not trying to deceive anyone. “I’m very disappointed in the way things turned out and I can only offer my deepest apologies.”

Claudia Conway party Instagram
Instagram: Claudia Conway
Claudia explained that she intended to comply with restrictions, but the party got “out of hand”

Following her apology, she also pointed out that Perez Hilton had recently shared one of her “friends only” videos with the public, in which she admitted that she was feeling suicidal, and he added a caption linking the video to the party.

Perez quickly clapped back: “I have not deleted it and I’m not going to delete it. I did not make fun of Claudia as she was claiming… She did have a big birthday party. I did not make fun of her, and FYI, she chose to become a public figure, and she chose to become an advocate, and has been very critical of people hosting parties and going to parties, and she and her mother threw a big party.”

@perezhilton##duet with @claudiamconway♬ original sound – claudia conway

In another video, Perez continued that while Claudia criticized the parties attendees for not wearing masks, “She should be criticizing herself,” and provided “receipts” of both her and her friends without masks at the event.

Fans of the TikToker came to her defense in the comments on Perez’s video, with one saying, “You have no business reposting stuff like this. Please stay in your lane next time,” to which Perez replied, “This is my lane.”

Another user said, “You have young daughters, how would you feel if someone reposted something one of them posted to a private story/acc? What’s not clicking?” Perez responded, “I would not care. And I will teach my daughters that they have no expectation of privacy on social media. Even if their accounts are ‘private.'”