 Noah Beck admits he "feels bad" about $10k TikTok duet brand deal - Dexerto
Noah Beck admits he “feels bad” about $10k TikTok duet brand deal

Published: 11/Nov/2020 20:45

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Kevin Wong

Noah Beck

Social media star Noah Beck sparked backlash among his fanbase after charging them a whopping $10,000 to duet with him on TikTok — a decision he claims that he now regrets, as told in a paparazzi interview.

Collegiate soccer player-turned-internet superstar Noah Beck has been turning heads ever since he joined Sway House in June, although it seems like his rise to fame has managed to incite some anger among his longtime viewers.

Beck caught flak from fans late last week, after news circulated that he was charging $10,000 for duets and other “pair” posts on TikTok, which essentially allow users to collaborate on videos together.

While normally, this feature is free, Beck seemed to want a pretty penny for others to collab with him, which understandably caused some outrage online.

Noah Beck's TikTok advertising a $10,000 price point to duet with him.
TikTok: Noah Beck
Beck had initially angered fans after they thought that he was charging 10,000$ for TikTok duets with them.

In an interview with celebrity photographer Kevin Wong on November 11, Beck revealed that he now feels guilty about charging such a high amount, claiming that it was a brand deal gone wrong.

“It was just a brand deal, and it really wasn’t like, supposed to be taken that way,” he explained. “I feel bad, honestly. Because like, I have DMs with some of my OG fans on Instagram — just constantly, I’ll always respond to them, talk to them.”

“They’re the best,” he continued. “I wouldn’t be here without them. I gotta keep my fans close. But at the same time, it’s like, I hope they don’t take that the wrong way. That duet thing was… it was just a brand deal.”

(Topic begins at 0:30)

This isn’t the first time Beck has spoken out about the issue, either; the TikToker explained the brand deal in a previous interview on November 7, appearing to defend himself while admitting that the price was outrageous, at the same time.

“I know people have been saying like: ‘He thinks he’s Harry Styles’ but it really isn’t like that, it’s just a brand deal,” Beck stated in the interview. “I don’t think anyone should be charging $10,000 for a TikTok duet.”

(Topic starts at 3:50)

It seems that the TikTok star is well aware of how wild the brand’s pricing was, and feels bad about the reaction it stirred among his fans — but a brand deal is a brand deal, after all.

Entertainment

Dafran announces Twitch streaming return in shocking farm career update

Published: 11/Nov/2020 20:21

by Michael Gwilliam
Dafran works on a farm
Instagram/farmerdafran

Dafran

Retired Overwatch League pro and popular Twitch streamer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca made headlines when he decided to give up streaming to become a farmer. Now, the Danish DPS prodigy has revealed he will be returning to Twitch in a new update.

On June 2, Dafran shocked the world when he revealed he would be quitting Twitch to start a new life as a farmer.

While many didn’t believe the Overwatch star would actually make the jump, their doubts were silenced when he didn’t stream after making the announcement and seemingly disappearing from the internet.

As it turns out, Dafran had been working on a farm nearby, and even quit school to help grow fruits and vegetables.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Lets grow dude

A post shared by Farmer Dafran (@farmerdafran) on

Despite Dafran seemingly learning a lot and enjoying his new job working alongside an experienced farmer, in a subsequent update, he revealed he was moving on.

“Got the house for the farm!” he exclaimed in a November 11 tweet. “In 3 months I move in and can get the farm ready for Spring.”

As it turns out, the hitscan player had quit his job because he felt ready to go about farming on his own and run his own business.

“I quit working at Økotopens place, he taught me the basics and I feel ready, very thankful for him,” Dafran said.

However, this also means good news for any fans hoping to see Francesca click heads and dominate in games like Overwatch and Valorant again.

“The plan now is to learn online and stream again, until I can move in,” he added. So, for anyone looking to see if Dafran still has what it takes, he has three months until he moves onto his next farm project.

There is no telling how successful Francesca will be going forward, but it’s clear he has a lot of enthusiasm for the career change. We can’t wait to see how things work out for the ex-Overwatch pro.