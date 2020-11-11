Noah Beck admits he "feels bad" about $10k TikTok duet brand deal - Dexerto

Social media star Noah Beck sparked backlash among his fanbase after charging them a whopping $10,000 to duet with him on TikTok — a decision he claims that he now regrets, as told in a paparazzi interview.

Collegiate soccer player-turned-internet superstar Noah Beck has been turning heads ever since he joined Sway House in June, although it seems like his rise to fame has managed to incite some anger among his longtime viewers.

Beck caught flak from fans late last week, after news circulated that he was charging $10,000 for duets and other “pair” posts on TikTok, which essentially allow users to collaborate on videos together.

While normally, this feature is free, Beck seemed to want a pretty penny for others to collab with him, which understandably caused some outrage online.

In an interview with celebrity photographer Kevin Wong on November 11, Beck revealed that he now feels guilty about charging such a high amount, claiming that it was a brand deal gone wrong.

“It was just a brand deal, and it really wasn’t like, supposed to be taken that way,” he explained. “I feel bad, honestly. Because like, I have DMs with some of my OG fans on Instagram — just constantly, I’ll always respond to them, talk to them.”

“They’re the best,” he continued. “I wouldn’t be here without them. I gotta keep my fans close. But at the same time, it’s like, I hope they don’t take that the wrong way. That duet thing was… it was just a brand deal.”

This isn’t the first time Beck has spoken out about the issue, either; the TikToker explained the brand deal in a previous interview on November 7, appearing to defend himself while admitting that the price was outrageous, at the same time.

“I know people have been saying like: ‘He thinks he’s Harry Styles’ but it really isn’t like that, it’s just a brand deal,” Beck stated in the interview. “I don’t think anyone should be charging $10,000 for a TikTok duet.”

It seems that the TikTok star is well aware of how wild the brand’s pricing was, and feels bad about the reaction it stirred among his fans — but a brand deal is a brand deal, after all.