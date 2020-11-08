 Noah Beck addresses backlash over charging $10,000 for TikTok duets - Dexerto
Noah Beck addresses backlash over charging $10,000 for TikTok duets

Published: 8/Nov/2020 22:17

by Charlotte Colombo
youtube noah
YouTube: Noah Beck

Noah Beck

TikTok star Noah Beck has spoken out about the controversial pricing of his TikTok collaborations, with fans initially believing that they had to pay up to 10,000$ in order to duet with him on the app.

Sway House star Noah Beck enraged fans and critics alike with his apparent decision to charge 10,000$ for fans to perform TikTok duets with him.

With many people calling the price bracket “unfair” and “insane”,  the whole ordeal went viral, which led to fans mocking Beck for “thinking he was Harry Styles”, with one Instagram user asking: “Who does he think he is?”

After Beck didn’t comment on the situation publicly, he was confronted by paparazzi group Pap Galore while he was out walking his dog.

(Topic starts at 03:50)

“There’s been a lot of drama with people saying that your prices are too high, with TikTok…” one paparazzi remarked. “I think it’s worth it; you’re one of TikTok’s top creators so obviously you should charge more, right?”

Defending himself, Beck claimed that the prices for TikTok duets were set “for a brand”, and argued that “people don’t seem to really understand what [the feature] is.”

Admitting that he thinks the price is a bit “ridiculous”, Beck affirmed that the duet prices weren’t set by him, and further clarified that the prices weren’t there for fans, but for a brand: “Obviously I’ve done [duets] before, and I’ve never charged for it.”

noah beck tiktok 10k
TikTok: Noah Beck
Beck had initially angered fans after they thought that he was charging 10,000$ for TikTok duets with them.

“I know people have been saying like: ‘He thinks he’s Harry Styles’ but it really isn’t like that, it’s just a brand deal,” Beck elaborated. “I don’t think anyone should be charging 10,000$ for a TikTok duet.”

Fans of the TikTok star have certainly faced a lot of confusion recently; his girlfriend, Dixie D’Amelio, caused speculation earlier this month that the two had split after tweeting that she was single. She later reassured concerned followers that the Tweet was part of a YouTube video she was doing with Sway House member Bryce Hall.

Either way, at least we know Noah Beck isn’t audacious enough to charge 10 racks for a simple TikTok duet.

Amber Van Pelt hits back at TikTok fans saying Zoe LaVerne saved her life

Published: 8/Nov/2020 19:10 Updated: 8/Nov/2020 19:14

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Amber Van Pelt

Zoe LaVerne

In the midst of the controversy surrounding Zoe LaVerne’s relationship with a thirteen-year-old boy, loyal fans have been accusing Amber Van Pelt of betraying her former best friend, spamming her social media with comments claiming that Zoe LaVerne was the reason she was still alive following her mental health struggles.

Not long ago, Van Pelt and LaVerne seemed to be the best of friends. They frequented each other’s social media channels nearly every day, with LaVerne comforting her during her messy split with Jack Hess over the summer.

But with LaVerne facing intense scrutiny over her relationship with a 13-year-old minor – which Van Pelt had previously criticised as “intense” and akin to “p**dophillia” in a private exchange with Cody Orlove – Van Pelt has attempted to move on from their friendship and carry on posting as normal.

vanpelt la verne
Instagram: Amber VanPelt
The two were previously close friends before falling out in the early autumn.

However, the Zoe LaVerne fandom – who refer to themselves ‘zonuts’ – have continued to target Van Pelt in the wake of LaVerne’s latest controversy.

In a recent Instagram live, Van Pelt called out ‘zonuts’ for one specific comment they kept making to her: namely, that LaVerne “saved her life” amid Van Pelt’s messy breakup over the summer.

 

#ambervanpelt speaks on #zoelaverne fans saying zoe saved her life😬

“Nobody [saved my life] but me. It was me!” Van Pelt insisted in response to the claims. “I’m the only reason I’m still here, and I want to make that very clear.”

What happened between Amber and Zoe?

Zoe LaVerne and Amber Van Pelt’s friendship came to an abrupt end in the early autumn of 2o2o. The last time Van Pelt posted about LaVerne was in early September of this year.

Fans had little insight into the reason the two’s friendship broke down until messages between Van Pelt and Orlove were leaked after the latter’s Instagram account was hacked.

In the exchange, Van Pelt claims that she ended her friendship with LaVerne because of her “intense” relationship with the minor, her frequent claims that Orlove “beat the sh*t out of her” and for being generally “toxic to [Van Pelt’s] mental health] – with Van Pelt even claiming that LaVerne catfished her by pretending to be her ex-boyfriend.

tiktokroom amber
Instagram: tiktokroom
Van Pelt gave some insight into the end of her friendship with LaVerne in a leaked conversation with Cody Orlove.

She also revealed in an Instagram live that LaVerne fabricated a rumor that she stole 11,000$ from the disgraced TikTok star.

Meanwhile, LaVerne has recently announced that she has checked herself into a hospital, telling followers on her fan account that she’s “trying to find help before it’s too late.”