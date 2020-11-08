Noah Beck addresses backlash over charging $10,000 for TikTok duets - Dexerto

TikTok star Noah Beck has spoken out about the controversial pricing of his TikTok collaborations, with fans initially believing that they had to pay up to 10,000$ in order to duet with him on the app.

Sway House star Noah Beck enraged fans and critics alike with his apparent decision to charge 10,000$ for fans to perform TikTok duets with him.

With many people calling the price bracket “unfair” and “insane”, the whole ordeal went viral, which led to fans mocking Beck for “thinking he was Harry Styles”, with one Instagram user asking: “Who does he think he is?”

After Beck didn’t comment on the situation publicly, he was confronted by paparazzi group Pap Galore while he was out walking his dog.

(Topic starts at 03:50)

“There’s been a lot of drama with people saying that your prices are too high, with TikTok…” one paparazzi remarked. “I think it’s worth it; you’re one of TikTok’s top creators so obviously you should charge more, right?”

Read More: Amber Van Pelt hits back at TikTok fans saying Zoe LaVerne saved her life

Defending himself, Beck claimed that the prices for TikTok duets were set “for a brand”, and argued that “people don’t seem to really understand what [the feature] is.”

Admitting that he thinks the price is a bit “ridiculous”, Beck affirmed that the duet prices weren’t set by him, and further clarified that the prices weren’t there for fans, but for a brand: “Obviously I’ve done [duets] before, and I’ve never charged for it.”

“I know people have been saying like: ‘He thinks he’s Harry Styles’ but it really isn’t like that, it’s just a brand deal,” Beck elaborated. “I don’t think anyone should be charging 10,000$ for a TikTok duet.”

Fans of the TikTok star have certainly faced a lot of confusion recently; his girlfriend, Dixie D’Amelio, caused speculation earlier this month that the two had split after tweeting that she was single. She later reassured concerned followers that the Tweet was part of a YouTube video she was doing with Sway House member Bryce Hall.

Either way, at least we know Noah Beck isn’t audacious enough to charge 10 racks for a simple TikTok duet.