Juul’s class action lawsuit payouts are going viral for this unexpected reason

Payouts from Juul’s $300M settlement are starting to go out, and the massive payments are shocking users across social media.

Filed back in 2023, the class action lawsuit alleged that customers paid more for Juul products than they would have paid if they’ knew’d known how addictive the product would be.

“The Lawsuit alleges that Plaintiffs paid more for JUUL products than they would have paid if accurate information about JUUL products’ addictiveness and safety had been provided. The Lawsuit also alleges that JUUL products were unlawfully marketed to minors,” it reads.

The lawsuit allowed users to submit any purchases made before December 7, 2022, to receive a payout from the massive settlement. These usually result in just a few bucks for each person, but Juul customers have shocked folks across social media with how much they’ve received.

If you search the Juul subreddit, you’ll find one user who was paid as much as $9,200 from the settlement, while another received $7,680, a third $1,300 and others received a couple of hundred dollars.

People have posted their reactions to getting a massive payout on TikTok as well, with videos going viral about the subject.

“POV: you just got $3k Venmo from a class action lawsuit against JUUL you forgot you filled out as a

JOKE 2 years ago in college,” one user said. Her video’s since been viewed over 600k times.

“I thought the sh*t was fake and now I’m actually so sad that it was so real,” one user commented on the video.

Another said: “Ugh, I wish I filled this out.”

“I’m so upset I didn’t do this,” replied a third.

While it’s not common for class action lawsuits to pay out as much as the Juul case, they’re not uncommon across the United States.

A man filed one against TikTok, Reddit, YouTube, and Meta back in August with claims that the apps are too “addictive.” They’re not the only major companies that have faced a class action lawsuit, either. Roblox responded to one back in November 2023 after facing claims that it was “grooming” children.

