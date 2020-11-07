 Noah Beck slammed for charging "insane" amount for TikTok duets - Dexerto
Noah Beck slammed for charging “insane” amount for TikTok duets

Published: 7/Nov/2020 19:08

by Charlotte Colombo
noah beck charges fans
YouTube: Noah Beck

Noah Beck

Noah Beck has once again found himself under fire after TikTok users noticed that he was charging an eye-watering amount for duets with fans.

As a member of the infamous content collective Sway House, Noah Beck is one of the biggest names in the influencer world right now.

As well as having 18.6 million TikTok followers, he also has 6.2 million followers on Instagram which, coupled with the fact that he is dating TikTok starlet Dixie D’Amelio, definitely makes him a force to be reckoned with.

However, despite Beck’s burgeoning popularity, fans across social media are questioning his latest money-making choice – namely, the fact that he is charging fans $10,000 to duet with him on TikTok.

noah beck tiktok 10k
TikTok: Noah Beck
Fans were shocked to find that Beck was charging fans 10,000$ for TikTok duets with him,

One Twitter user, who appears to be a disappointed fan, said in a Tweet directed to Beck: “I am not criticizing you, but I think it is a bit unfair that you charge ten thousand dollars for a simple duet to all the people who supported you and believed in you.”

Another Twitter user made reference to Beck’s past controversies, asking: “Who’s paying 10k to make a TikTok with f*****g racist and harasser Noah Beck?”

Over on Instagram, fans were in disbelief in more ways than one. Multiple fans mocked him for “thinking he’s Harry Styles,” with one fan asking: “Who does he think he is?”

Even loyal fans of Beck were unhappy by the prices, with one Instagram user admitting: “I like him but not that much.” Other people pointed out how significant the sum was, with one user saying “that’s some college fees” while another hit out that 10,000$ “is more than my dad makes.”

Others users were incredulous at the idea paying that much for a TikTok in itself. In one Instagram comment that got over 23,000 likes, a user asked: “Who’s paying 10k for a TikTok?”

tiktokroom insta comment beck
Instagram: tiktokroom
In a comment that got a lot of support by fans, one TikTok user questioned whether anyone would be willing to pay that much for a TikTok duet.

This is the latest scandal in a fortnight of controversies for Beck. In late October, he came under fire while appearing on Griffin Johnson’s podcast ‘Sway Way,’ with fans slamming him for comments he made about ‘cancel culture’.

During the podcast, Beck said in reference to previous allegations of homophobia: “I’ve done some things in my past where they come off as controversial today, but they weren’t that deep.”

Who is Peachy Bella on TikTok? Mystery account freaking users out

Published: 7/Nov/2020 17:56 Updated: 7/Nov/2020 18:09

by Georgina Smith
TikTok logo on a phone next to girl from the Peachy Bella TikTok account
Unsplash / peachy.bellaaa

TikTok users have been spooked after an account by the name of Peachy Bella has been liking users’ every comment, on a scale so large that people have even started coming up with conspiracy theories surrounding the account.

TikTok has cemented itself as a staple of internet culture in recent years, and has produced countless viral stars by its short-form video content, and viral trends.

Though the TikTok user base certainly seems to be a curious one, as in the past several conspiracies have arisen about viral stars Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, claiming that their unprecedented rise to millions of followers within only a year means something bigger must be at play.

The D'Amelio familyThe D’Amelio family are examples of huge stars on TikTok who ended up being the subject of conspiracy theories themselves.

While the conspiracies are dismissed by the viral stars and passed off as a little fun by viewers, people were finding themselves freaked out when they became embroiled in an ongoing TikTok conspiracy about someone by the name of Peachy Bella.

Users report mass likes from Peachy Bella

Over the period of a few months, reports were popping up all over the internet of a mysterious account who managed to like people’s comments within seconds of them being posted, no matter what the video. Some users even found the account liked their unlisted videos.

“I can’t believe there’s a whole conspiracy on this Peachy Bella girl,” one user tweeted. “I thought I was the only one whose comments kept getting liked by her, this has been happening for months!”

The account goes by the name of peachy.bellaaa, and has a substantial following of over 500,000 followers, and over 600,000 likes. Her bio says she “posts and deletes” content, and currently only has two videos posted, the comments disabled on both.

The videos feature the same girl, though it is not clear whether she is actually the owner of the account.

In a video that received over 360,000 likes, TikToker itsacrello shared his theory on the mysterious mass liker, suggesting that whoever owns the account with the like-bot is either using a random girl to catfish people and get more money, or it’s a real person who wants more TikTok followers. The link in her bio appears to lead to various premium Snapchat accounts.

@itsacrelloThe Mystery of Peachy Bella😳 ##fyp @peachy.bellaaa♬ original sound – ACRELLO🕵🏽‍♂️

The comment section of itsacrello’s video was also filled with people claiming the same thing had happened to them, leaving everyone baffled at the sheer scale of the operation.

Peachy Bella themselves, whoever they are, has not yet addressed the situation, and it appears the issue will continue until they decide to give up, or TikTok bans the account for good.