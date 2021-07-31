WoW streamer claims Blizzard’s “perverted” culture killed game in explosive rant

Pyromancer, who is one of the most popular World of Warcraft streamers on Twitch, claimed Blizzard’s “perverted” culture is the reason why the game “sucks” and ultimately killed it.

Activision-Blizzard has been under fire ever since the lawsuit about its “pervasive frat-boy culture” came to light.

Since then, over 1000 current and former employees signed an open letter decrying the company’s responses and staged a walkout in protest. But they’re not the only ones to express their dissatisfaction with the company.

World of Warcraft players and streamers have been jumping ship too as a direct result of the allegations, and it’s proving to be another nail in the game’s coffin.

Pyromancer is one of those streamers. Despite streaming the game for more than 1600 hours and sinking “thousands of dollars” into it, he’s had enough after reading about the lawsuit and explained why in an explosive rant.

“I can’t stand the game. I can’t stand the people who play it. I can’t stand the content creators who are still simping for it because all of their money depends on it,” he said.

“They pretend like they’re not talking about other games to disguise the fact they’re terrified because it’s the only way to cope.”

“I’m sick of that sh*t company. I’m sick of that sh*t game. I’m sick of putting so much of my time, energy, and love into that universe to have it all crumble around me because perverted mid-thirty and forty-year-old men can’t keep their hands to themselves.”

He claimed the company’s “terrible work morale and culture” is the reason why World of Warcraft “sucks” and has been plagued with “disgusting monetization and broken promises” for many years and multiple expansions.

The awful nature of the lawsuit is the primary concern.

However, the correlation between the company’s culture and the state of their games has been a huge talking point, and it’s convinced multiple communities to take a stand.

Overwatch players are demanding the company rename Jesse McCree after the developer he was named after featured in a report outlining allegations. Similarly, Warzone players are planning to boycott the game.

It seems like players aren’t willing to let the company sweep the dust under the rug any longer, especially given the seriousness of the allegations about its workplace culture.