Ninja signs with G FUEL and he’s teasing a new flavor already

Popular Twitch star ‘Ninja’ has revealed that he’s signed with G FUEL Energy, taking over the company’s Twitter account to break the news, and it looks like a new flavor might be in the pipeline.

Three years after signing an exclusive contract with Red Bull, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has moved on to another major partner.

After ‘hacking’ the company’s Twitter account, Ninja stands alongside xQc, PewDiePie, Summit1g, and FaZe Rug as one of the largest creators associated with the drinks brand.

As well as the new contract, the streamer has teased that he may have his own flavor coming — which could potentially be available in Ready-To-Drink cans, tubs, or even their recently launched hydration bottles.

This story is developing…