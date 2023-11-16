Ex-Twitch staff debunks Kick’s claims Ninja’s earnings would be “way higher”Twitch/Ninja/Kick
The former head of creator development at Twitch responded to Kick’s claims that Ninja would make more streaming with them after the Fortnite icon leaked his streaming revenue.
Ninja has returned to form thanks to the hype of Fortnite OG with his Twitch earnings coming out to $140,000 over the past 30 days, but Kick believes he would be making an even bigger fortune on their platform.
After Ninja accidentally leaked his Twitch dashboard revealing his stream earnings, Kick responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, by stating that his earnings “would be way higher on Kick.”
However, these claims soon came under fire from former Twitch staff member Marcus ‘djWHEAT’ Graham, who hit back at the revenue dispute.
DjWHEAT blasts Kick over Ninja’s Twitch earnings
According to DjWHEAT, even though Kick’s 95/5 sub-split dwarfs Twitch’s, Ninja would actually be making less if he streamed on the green platform.
“If you look closely you can see that most of the revenue (over 50%) is from Ads, which Kick doesn’t have. So it wouldn’t be way higher even with the 95/5 split,” he shot back.
Kick’s claims were also disputed by Call of Duty content creator JGOD, who calculated that even if Ninja had the same sub count on Kick, thanks to the ad revenue, there’s a difference of $29,000.
How?— James – JGOD (@JGODYT) November 16, 2023
23,828 Subs x $5 = $119,140
95% of that equals $113,183
$113,183 (Kick 95/5) < $142,177 (Twitch Ad + 50/50)
Difference of about $29k
Unless you meant he would be getting a contract. pic.twitter.com/uvAf4nczj2
These series of interactions are just the latest in the ongoing feud between Twitch and Kick. Since its launch, Kick has constantly taken aim at its streaming rival and even signed some of its biggest stars such as xQc and Amouranth to lucrative deals.
Twitch, however, has since decided to phase out signing streamers to exclusive contracts, calling bidding wars with Kick and YouTube “unsustainable.”
Earlier this year, Twitch even announced that it was ending its multi-stream rules and is letting streamers simulcast on rival platforms such as Kick.