Pokimane is xQc’s new sister in GTA RP & he actually wants to date her

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has recently brought her GTA RP alter ego, Jolie Paul, back into the world of Los Santos, but it turns out that her character’s brother is played by Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, and he has a little bit of a crush on her.

GTA RP is home to some of the biggest Twitch streamers in the business, with Rachaell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter and her Amigops partner, Sykkuno, taking to the streets of Los Santos to cause chaos.

Among them is also streaming sensation Pokimane, who has praised her GTA RP comrades for being better friends than some of her real-life ones. Back in black and adopting the alter ego of Jolie Paul, Poki has been spending time ruining the LSPD’s day alongside her in-game brother and fellow Twitch behemoth, xQc.

As the pair continue to spend time together, it turns out that Jean Paul is looking to take their relationship to a new (and pretty bizarre) level.

xQc’s GTA RP character wants to date Pokimane’s

When discussing the woman of the hour, xQc’s Jean ‘X’ Paul admits that “I don’t care as much about my sister as a brother,” much to the confusion of his friends.

“I’ve just got a ha-, I’m trying to date her,” he confesses, only to be met with laughter. “It’s not funny,” he hits back, responding to the responsive outbursts of “it’s your sister” with “so!”

Later on in the stream, the topic of Jolie Paul comes up once more. As the squad pokes fun at Jean’s rather close relationship with his sister, he notes “I’m f**king getting hard – I’m getting bricked up all of a sudden.”

Met with a chorus of “what” and “what the f**k,” xQc descends into swathes of laughter. “Y’know when she ties her hair… my goodness,” he giggles, wiping away tears.

Whether or not this… interesting romance ever manages to blossom into something truly beautiful remains to be seen – Jean Paul would certainly like it too!

What happens in Los Santos stays in Los Santos after all, so you never know.