Sodapoppin mocks Twitch’s boost feature: “No one cares about small streamers”

Twitch has come under fire after unveiling a new test the platform is running, allowing viewers to ‘boost’ channels by paying. Sodapoppin, one of Twitch’s biggest stars, has mocked the controversial initiative, joking that ‘no one cares about small streamers.’

The initiative is a new way to use Twitch’s Boost feature, allowing viewers to pay to recommend a streamer to others. The more that is paid, the more recommendations are sent out.

The feature was widely criticized by streamers, both big and small, with some labeling it ‘pay-to-win’ and suggesting Twitch was essentially “selling viewbots.”

xQc called the idea one of the worst ever, while others said it was exploitative.

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris, who has over 3 million followers on Twitch and has been streaming there for over a decade, made light of the situation while poking fun at Twitch’s intentions to ‘boost’ smaller streamers.

“No one cares about the small streamers that’s why they get no views,” Morris jibed. “I’m gonna be boosting my channel like crazy to stay ahead. Stay small and get f*kt nerds.”

Although obviously joking, Soda sums up the Twitch community’s general disapproval of the new options for Boost.

Twitch, in their patch notes stream, said that the decision to implement the feature was based on feedback and that it would be starting out as a “small experiment”, with only a select group of creators.

But, given the latest round of feedback has been overwhelmingly negative, it remains to be seen if Twitch will follow through with this plan and roll the feature out more widely.