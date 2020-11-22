 Nikocado Avocado quits YouTube and vows to "get health sorted" - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Nikocado Avocado quits YouTube and vows to “get health sorted”

Published: 22/Nov/2020 19:40

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Nikocado Avocado

Share

youtube

After a six-year career on the platform, YouTuber Nikocado Avocado announced on that he was quitting YouTube to focus on health and weight loss.

Known for his ‘extreme eating’ videos, YouTuber Nikocado Avocado, who has over 2.2 million subscribers to his channel, has claimed that his video uploaded on November 20 would be his last.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, Avocado – real name Nicholas Perry – said that his weight, which had reached 320 pounds due to his ‘extreme eating’ videos, was “nothing to be laughing about anymore.”

“If I don’t take control over my health, I’m going to die,” Avocado said.

Following this video up with a Tweet, Avocado, 28, begged fans to stop contacting him about when his next video was out. He said: “Yesterday was my last video and I meant it.”

Who is Nikocado Avocado?

Nikocado Avocado is one of the most popular ‘mukbang’ vloggers on YouTube. The mukbang subgenre, which involves the content creator eating an unusually large amount of food, started in 2010 over in South Korea before becoming popular in other areas like the US.

Avocado originally started his channel in 2014 as a vegan YouTuber before making the switch to the mukbang content he’s known for two years later, in 2016.

However, Avocado’s content have caused a lot of concern among fans in the past, with several of his videos depicting him crying on camera while overindulging in food.

crying and eating noodles
YouTube: Nikocado Avocado
Some of Avocado’s videos have caused fans to be concerned for his mental state.

Things escalated when, following a collaboration with fellow mukbanger Stephanie Soo in December 2019, she claimed that he made her feel “unsafe” both in the past and during the filming of the collaboration.

As the feud between the two intensified, Avocado’s relationship with his husband, fellow mukbang vlogger Orlin Home, broke down.

In a video entitled “We Broke Up”, which he uploaded in the January of this year, he blamed his recent feuds and the subsequent backlash he got from them for the split.

avocado husband
YouTube: Nikocado Avocado
Until January this year, Avocado was married to fellow mukbanger Orlin Home.

The two were married in April 2017, and filmed the wedding as part of a mukbang event at Chick-Fil-A.

Most recently, he was criticised by fans for ‘joking’ about sportsman Kobe Bryant’s death during a mukbang video, wherein he forgot the sports star’s name.

Entertainment

KSI hosts PewDiePie’s Meme Review and it’s absolutely hilarious

Published: 22/Nov/2020 19:36

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie and ksi
YouTube: PewDiePie

Share

ksi PewDiePie

JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji teamed up with YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg to host his epic Meme Review show. The collaboration left the two content creators in tears of laughter.

With over 107 million subscribers to his channel, PewDiePie is arguably one of the internet’s biggest sources for online humor. His wildly popular Meme Review segment tackles the latest trending jokes, and has even had Tesla CEO Elon Musk on it, amongst other celebrities.

For his November 22 episode, the Swedish star collaborated with fellow YouTuber KSI. The British personality broke down in hysterics of laughter while acting as a co-host for the hilarious show.

YouTuber's PewDiePie and KSI laugh at Halo 3 meme.
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTubers broke down into laughter while reacting to British memes.

KSI hosts Meme Review with PewDiePie

To celebrate the epic collaboration, PewDiePie had his co-host review British memes. JJ was floored with laughter while also pointing out that most of the jokes were inaccurate about his culture. “Clearly some American wrote this,” 27-year-old joked.

However, one meme flew over both of the content creators’ heads when it said that a British website used biscuits instead of cookies to improve the user experience. “What? Nah. That’s outrageous! We don’t use biscuits as currency! That wouldn’t work anywhere,” KSI laughed. Pewds was equally as stumped: “I don’t get it.”

Another hilarious moment came when KSI tried to explain to PewDiePie what the British slang “dun know” means. “Dun know, you know that it means,” he said. “Like, you don’t know?” PewDiePie asked. JJ laughed and explained, “Nah, it’s like ‘ah, yeah!'” which just left the YouTuber even more confused.

(Topic starts a 02:53)

The duo also hilariously had a debate over the UK’s use of “crisps” instead of “chips” after reacting to a meme that called British computer microchips “microcrisps”. “I’ve lived here eight years, and I still don’t say crisps. I don’t get it,” Kjellberg said. Laughing, Olatunji sarcastically replied, “Oh my god, I hate my life.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have teamed up. In 2020, the YouTubers have had a back and forth trolling each other. During his November 2 video, PewDiePie tricked KSI by uploading an awful “fanart” to his subreddit which received thousands of upvotes.

The Meme Review episode marks their first proper collaboration which is sure to be a treat for both stars’ massive fan bases. Their show ended with Pewds and JJ attempting to make music together using a flute and an alpine horn – which was hilarious, to say the least.