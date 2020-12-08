Logo
Entertainment

NikkieTutorials reveals criminals behind gunpoint robbery were arrested

Published: 8/Dec/2020 19:40

by Virginia Glaze
NikkieTutorials robbery case update
YouTube: NikkieTutorials

Nikkie Tutorials

YouTube star and beauty guru Nikkie ‘NikkieTutorials’ de Jager has given fans a long-awaited update in the case of an incident that took place in August, when she and fiancé Dylan were robbed at gunpoint.

NikkieTutorials has become one of YouTube’s most celebrated makeup artists over the course of her long-established career on the platform, accruing over 13 million subscribers due to her skill with pigment and bubbly personality.

However, the Dutch-based YouTuber made headlines in January for an entirely different reason, after revealing being forced to reveal her identity as a trans woman due to unidentified blackmailers.

Although she didn’t get to release the information on her own terms, fans flocked to Nikkie in support and praise — but, unfortunately, that wasn’t the end of her woes, as the YouTube star and her fiancé were both held at gunpoint in an armed robbery seven months later in August.

Thankfully, both parties were unharmed, as de Jager updated her fans in an Instagram post that shocked the internet. At the time, no arrests had been made, but now, she has released a long-awaited update that has brought both herself and her viewers much-needed relief.

In a YouTube video on December 8, de Jager stated that Dutch police had informed her that arrests have been made in relation to the robbery case.

That being said, the YouTuber has declined to speak on the matter further, in order to protect both the ongoing investigation and her own privacy, although she assured fans that she and her fiancé are immensely relieved by the news.

“This will be all we have to say about it,” she clarified. “For our privacy, but also for the sake of the case. If you’re part of the media and you want our reaction we’re sorry, but this video will have to do. Just know that we are very relieved and we’ll just see what happens.”

(Topic begins at 0:30)

It seems that her fanbase shares her sentiments and is hoping for a swift delivery of justice for the internet star — a bright, cheerful woman who has been dealt difficult cards in her path to online fame.

Entertainment

Dakotaz explains why he’s taking break from social media but not Twitch

Published: 8/Dec/2020 16:52

by Alice Hearing
Dakotaz Twitch Streamer
YouTube: Dakotaz

Dakotaz

Twitch superstar Brett ‘Dakotaz’ Hoffman has announced on Twitter that he will be taking a break from social media until further notice.

In recent weeks, Tweets from Dakotaz implied that social media was having an effect on his health leading up to this break. On November 18 he tweeted, “I sucked at posting stories on Instagram and now I’m getting anxiety about keeping up with Fleets.”

Then, on December 4, he said, “I have a gift of letting people down. My health and my stream is just a massive importance to me in my life.”

In another tweet on Tuesday, December 8, Dokataz explained that he would be leaving his social accounts for a while to focus on his mental health, and adding that he will still continue to stream to the relief of his fans.

He wrote, “Turning my phone off for a few months. my socials are going to be empty. going to just try to focus on my health and streams. see ya on the other side.

Fans and fellow streamers leaped to his side in the comments below the tweet. Streamer NiceWigg wrote, “If you need anything I’m here brotha. Mental always comes first. Much love bro.”

Hundreds of fans have already responded with compassion, with one saying “See you in the stream! You’re amazing Dk!” and another adding, “We love you always dk, take all the time you need. we will be here when you return.”

Dakotaz has made comments about his health in the past. In September, Dakotaz thanked his fans for their support after revealing that he was still struggling after going through a break up three years ago.

After previously living in France, he explained that many of his possessions are still there, from his time in that relationship. He also said that his recent struggle with sobriety had impacted his streams, which he apologized for.

Dakotaz is behind one of the biggest channels on Twitch, with over 4.7 million followers on the platform. He rose to stardom mainly in Fortnite, which is still one of his main games, among other titles.