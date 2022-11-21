Nikita Dragun speaks out after arrest at Miami hotel and announces social media break

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

YouTube star Nikita Dragun has spoken out following her arrest at a Miami hotel earlier this month, saying she’ll be taking a break from social media after the incident.

Nikita Dragun is a transgender social media personality who is best known for her beauty-related content on YouTube, as well as her work as a model.

On the weekend of November 5, Dragun was reportedly arrested after appearing nude at the Goodtime Hotel pool and charged with felony battery on a police officer, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor battery.

She was held at the Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond, where she was allegedly placed in a men’s ward, according to a recording of her hearing the following Tuesday where she asked judge Mindy Glazer if she “has to stay here in the men’s unit still.”

This sparked outrage online, and the corrections facility denied placing Dragun in a men’s ward in wake of the backlash. Dragun had yet to speak out on the subject for weeks… but now, she’s finally issued a statement on Instagram.

Nikita Dragun speaks out after arrest over nude pool incident

On November 20, Dragun took to Instagram to thank her fans and claimed that she will be taking a break from social media as she recovers from the ordeal.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support recently,” she wrote. “I’ve always been open with you guys about my health journey and there is an appropriate time for that, but oftentimes the best way to heal and grow is to do so privately.”

“So, I will be off social media for a while in order to take care of my mental health and overall well-being. I love you all and will see you soon.”

Instagram: nikitadragun

Dragun’s statement follows reports from TMZ claiming the socialite was receiving mental health treatment after the incident as per a statement from her representative.

“We want to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support for Nikita during this time,” the rep said. “She is in a safe environment addressing her mental health. We ask for continued respect for her privacy and the sensitivity of this matter as she seeks treatment and healing.”