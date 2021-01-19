 Noah Beck hits out at Instagram for taking down his racy photoshoot - Dexerto
Noah Beck hits out at Instagram for taking down his racy photoshoot

Published: 19/Jan/2021 17:30

by Alice Hearing
Noah Beck
Instagram: Noah Beck

Noah Beck

Noah Beck is known for his chiseled abs and muscular physique, but the TikTok sensation has hit out at Instagram after some racy images proved a little too much for the platform.

Noah is a 19-year-old social media star who, after joining popular TikTok collective Sway House along with stars like Bryce Hall, found that his following skyrocketed, making him a very popular member of the community.

Noah Beck was captured by photographer Damon Baker this week, who has previously photographed his girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio, and other celebrities like Cole Sprouse, Ross Lynch, and Rami Malek.

The images of Noah Beck show him oiled up in nothing but a pair of black Calvin Klein boxers, and from some particularly revealing angles that have driven his fans crazy.

However, while the images have some fans asking for a cold shower, Instagram isn’t too happy with it. Baker addressed this in the caption of his post of the set of photos.

He wrote, “Trigger warning @noahbeck (Instagram keeps deleting this post for being offensive because art, as always, is oppressed!) please someone help me understand what is so offensive about a confident male body?! Free Art!”

Noah himself also called out Instagram in his story, adding “y’all soft over at Instagram… stop taking my stuff down. Like yes, I was kind of naked but like..not completely lol, I didn’t violate any guidelines.”

At the time of writing, Instagram’s rules around nudity say the following: “We allow sex-positive content and discussion, but we do not allow content that facilitates or coordinates sexual encounters between adults.”

Meanwhile, the images are being shared without limit over on Twitter, but with some mixed reactions. Some users are begging for the images to be removed from their timeline, some are spamming the search results with “Forget Noah Beck” and adding images of other attractive celebrities. That said, many, many others are clearly very much enjoying the eye candy.

Rust

Sodapoppin & The Kittens explain why they’ve quit OfflineTV’s Rust server

Published: 19/Jan/2021 13:44

by Connor Bennett
Sodapoppin talking to camera and a character from Rust
Twitch: Sodapoppin/Facepunch Studios

Sodapoppin

Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris and Vigors, two key members of the Kitten’s group on the OfflineTV Rust server, are taking a break from the RP server. 

Even though Rust was first released in 2013, it’s experienced incredible levels of popularity in recent weeks thanks to some of Twitch’s biggest streamers.

They’ve, mostly, been flocking to the OfflineTV servers – The Badlands and The Divide – for a bit of roleplaying and PVP action, and it’s given fans some incredible moments. 

While some players have called it out as a phase, and are expecting streamers to move on in one fell swoop, they haven’t just yet. However, a few names are starting to depart from the server, even if it’s just for a break. 

rust vehicle
Facepunch Studios
Creator’s have flocked to OfflineT’sV RP server ‘The Divide’.

The main two that have departed so far are Sodapoppin and Vigors. They make up part of the Kittens group on the OfflineTV RP server, where they finish every sentence by saying meow. 

Sodapoppin hinted at quitting a few weeks back when the OfflineTV server first got going, but didn’t, and moved over to the new server when more creators where invited. 

He hasn’t played Rust – on stream, anyway – since January 17, saying he’s just not in the mood. “I don’t feel like streaming Rust at atm,” he tweeted on January 18 after a creator skin for his group went live. “I streamed it for 2 hours, but they now made it a drop for mostly everyone’s channel since I have no interest in streaming Rust which is awesome, just filling y’all in.”

Vigors echoed Sodapoppin’s tweet a few hours later, hinting at more members of the Kittens taking a break from Rust.

“Our dumb little group had a fun as f**k time on the rust server but we deciding to take a break for now, he posted. “Met a f**k ton of dope people and am glad I got to experience this last month. Meow.”

In his day not playing Rust, Sodapoppin has still been streaming, but he and others have moved on to different multiplayer games. He’s even made a few returns to VRChat, even getting his Dad to experience it. 

The group could very well return to Rust at some point in the future, but that’ll be up to them. Who knows, everyone else might have moved on to something else by the time they’re ready.