Noah Beck hits out at Instagram for taking down his racy photoshoot - Dexerto

Noah Beck is known for his chiseled abs and muscular physique, but the TikTok sensation has hit out at Instagram after some racy images proved a little too much for the platform.

Noah is a 19-year-old social media star who, after joining popular TikTok collective Sway House along with stars like Bryce Hall, found that his following skyrocketed, making him a very popular member of the community.

Noah Beck was captured by photographer Damon Baker this week, who has previously photographed his girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio, and other celebrities like Cole Sprouse, Ross Lynch, and Rami Malek.

The images of Noah Beck show him oiled up in nothing but a pair of black Calvin Klein boxers, and from some particularly revealing angles that have driven his fans crazy.

However, while the images have some fans asking for a cold shower, Instagram isn’t too happy with it. Baker addressed this in the caption of his post of the set of photos.

He wrote, “Trigger warning @noahbeck (Instagram keeps deleting this post for being offensive because art, as always, is oppressed!) please someone help me understand what is so offensive about a confident male body?! Free Art!”

Noah himself also called out Instagram in his story, adding “y’all soft over at Instagram… stop taking my stuff down. Like yes, I was kind of naked but like..not completely lol, I didn’t violate any guidelines.”

not to be horn knee but why the hell noah beck out here looking like this pic.twitter.com/JsQakKAj83 — e l i (@unsaintedbullet) January 19, 2021

At the time of writing, Instagram’s rules around nudity say the following: “We allow sex-positive content and discussion, but we do not allow content that facilitates or coordinates sexual encounters between adults.”

Meanwhile, the images are being shared without limit over on Twitter, but with some mixed reactions. Some users are begging for the images to be removed from their timeline, some are spamming the search results with “Forget Noah Beck” and adding images of other attractive celebrities. That said, many, many others are clearly very much enjoying the eye candy.