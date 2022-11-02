NIJISANJI VTuber Miyu Ottavia announces graduation after three years

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

NIJISANJI VTuber Miyu Ottavia is graduating from the agency, just shy of three years from her debut in December 2019. The Indonesian star will finish streaming on November 27.

Miyu Ottavia is one of NIJISANJI’s longest-standing English-speaking talents. While originally part of the now-defunct Indonesian branch of the VTuber agency, she quickly became an inspiration for many of the talents debuting there.

However, after accruing 100,000 subscribers over three years, she is now moving on and graduating from NIJISANJI. She announced the move on November 2, four weeks ahead of her departure date.

“I’ve been wondering what to write and I’m not sure if I could convey everything here,” she opened her statement with. “It was a really hard decision for me to make, but with this, I’m announcing my graduation will take place on November 27.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been able to say thanks to you properly, but I’d like to thank you for sparing your time to accompany me, listening to my singing, and turning into my stream even on your busy days.

“It’s sad, but let’s have fun together with the remaining time we have left!”

The star received an outpouring of support from her fellow NIJISANJI Livers, none more so than Millie Parfait: “Miyu I know that this must’ve been a hard decision and it’s so sad to see you go. I truly love your Yoru ni Kakeru cover and I listen to it a lot.

“When I saw our VTL duet script, I was so happy that I downloaded your lines and tried to match it with yours. I’m sorry I suck at DMs but whenever we talk it makes me happy. Hoping we get to have an opportunity to collab before you go.”

The wider VTuber community, including Hololive’s Kureiji Ollie and VShojo’s Zentreya, also left farewell messages on Miyu’s post.

Miyu Ottavia was known for her covers and karaoke, while also often streaming FPS games like Apex Legends and more recently Overwatch 2. She will keep streaming plenty all the way up to her November 27 graduation.