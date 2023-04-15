Kick one-ups Twitch by gifting Kai Cenat custom OffWhite Air Forces

Kick has blown Twitch out of the water by sending superstar streamer Kai Cenat a custom pair of Air Forces.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has quickly taken over the Amazon-owned platform in the last year — even earning himself the Streamer of the Year award in 2022.

The 21-year-old took his content to the next level with a month-long subathon in February, where the Twitch star took the opportunity to shatter both Ninja’s and Ludwig’s records for the most subscribers on the platform.

Now being one of the biggest creators on the platform, many expected for Twitch to lock him down with a contract. However, they instead sent their superstar a pair of sneakers, instead of a contract, which left him baffled.

After teasing the possibility of jumping ship to another platform, Kick has too sent the streamer a pair of shoes and definitely one-upped Twitch while doing so.

Kick one-ups Twitch with Kai Cenat gift

The Twitch star was opening packages from his PO box during his April 14 broadcast, when he received an unexpected gift.

Opening up a mysterious package, Kai was immediately shocked and lost for words after seeing what was inside — which was another box conveniently wrapped in Kick’s branding. “You’re lying. What’s going on? You’re lying,” he said.

Straight away it seemed Kai already knew what was awaiting him inside the other box — after spotting the Nike logo. “These n***as are petty. These n***as are petty,” he repeated. “You ain’t signed me yet, what the f**k, Kick x Kai? Is this the reveal?”

As he was removing the packaging, the Twitch streamer also spotted a designer logo, which left him stunned for a second. The box contained a custom pair of green Nike x OffWhite Air Force 1’s. “What the f**k,” he screamed, before rushing to try the shoes on.

While the gift is certainly appreciated by Kai, it’s still unclear where he stands on moving platforms. Previously, the Twitch star has hinted at joining Kick, as Adin Ross continues to try and persuade him to make the switch.