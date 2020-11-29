KSI calls out Jake Paul after YouTuber KO’s Nate Robinson in boxing bout - Dexerto

It’s been no time at all, but Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji has already called out Jake Paul ahead of their prospective bout at Madison Square Garden, saying that after his performance against Nate Robinson, Paul stands no chance.

It was the fight everyone had their eyes on November 28. On the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, YouTuber Jake Paul was set to bout with NBA star Nate Robinson.

What we got instead was a bloodbath. Robinson was trounced by Paul, getting knocked down multiple times before Paul laid the final blow in the second round. Robinson barely laid a glove on Paul despite coming out all guns blazing.

Well…that happened quickly 😅 Jake Paul has absolutely smashed Nate Robinson in the second round. #TysonJonespic.twitter.com/7ss1QN0psW — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) November 29, 2020

While millions watched, there was one spectator on the sidelines with more on the line than most ⁠— Jake Paul’s next prospective opponent, KSI.

The YouTuber has already faced off against Paul’s older brother Logan, beating the American not once but twice. Jake fancies his chances a little bit better, but KSI wasn’t impressed by the younger brother’s skills against Robinson.

As soon as the fight ended, KSI already started the war back up with the Pauls. “I saw nothing special from Jake lol. Soon come,” he said on Twitter.

I saw nothing special from Jake lol. Soon come. — KSI (@KSI) November 29, 2020

The thinly-veiled threat at Jake Paul is alluding to their prospective bout at Madison Square Garden, pending the current global situation.

Paul has been pretty vocal about making sure the fight goes ahead, saying he has a point to prove against the British YouTuber. “KSI vs Jake Paul is 100% gonna happen. If I die without that happening, I would be so upset. It has to happen, for the culture,” he said in September.

While Paul didn’t direct address KSI post-fight ⁠— instead calling out Conor McGregor for a bout ⁠— the rivalry between the two YouTubers is fierce.

I mean what fighter with this big of a platform is calling out Mcgregor? ITS GONNA HAPPEN. YOU WILL ALL SEE. @AudieAttar

I’ll call you this week — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 29, 2020

One can only hope they do actually make good on their promise and get in the ring.