 KSI calls out Jake Paul after YouTuber KO’s Nate Robinson in boxing bout - Dexerto
Entertainment

KSI calls out Jake Paul after YouTuber KO’s Nate Robinson in boxing bout

Published: 29/Nov/2020 5:19

by Andrew Amos
It’s been no time at all, but Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji has already called out Jake Paul ahead of their prospective bout at Madison Square Garden, saying that after his performance against Nate Robinson, Paul stands no chance.

It was the fight everyone had their eyes on November 28. On the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, YouTuber Jake Paul was set to bout with NBA star Nate Robinson.

What we got instead was a bloodbath. Robinson was trounced by Paul, getting knocked down multiple times before Paul laid the final blow in the second round. Robinson barely laid a glove on Paul despite coming out all guns blazing.

While millions watched, there was one spectator on the sidelines with more on the line than most ⁠— Jake Paul’s next prospective opponent, KSI.

The YouTuber has already faced off against Paul’s older brother Logan, beating the American not once but twice. Jake fancies his chances a little bit better, but KSI wasn’t impressed by the younger brother’s skills against Robinson.

As soon as the fight ended, KSI already started the war back up with the Pauls. “I saw nothing special from Jake lol. Soon come,” he said on Twitter.

The thinly-veiled threat at Jake Paul is alluding to their prospective bout at Madison Square Garden, pending the current global situation.

Paul has been pretty vocal about making sure the fight goes ahead, saying he has a point to prove against the British YouTuber. “KSI vs Jake Paul is 100% gonna happen. If I die without that happening, I would be so upset. It has to happen, for the culture,” he said in September.

While Paul didn’t direct address KSI post-fight ⁠— instead calling out Conor McGregor for a bout ⁠— the rivalry between the two YouTubers is fierce.

One can only hope they do actually make good on their promise and get in the ring.

Entertainment

Jake Paul KO’s Nate Robinson in just two rounds: recap

Published: 29/Nov/2020 4:20 Updated: 29/Nov/2020 4:32

by Connor Bennett
After months of back-and-forth, Jake Paul and Nate Robinson finally stepped into the squared circle for their highly-anticipated boxing matchup, but Jake Paul dominated and wrapped it up early.

YouTubers strapping on boxing gloves and squaring up with one another was a trend kicked off by KSI and Joe Weller back in 2018. Since then, the concept has exploded – including KSI forging rivalries with the Paul brothers and fighting Logan Paul in a professional bout in Los Angeles. 

Typically, it has been all about a YouTuber fighting another content creator, but Jake Paul’s next fight was a little different. He fought former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout, and it was a dominant performance.

Jake Paul done with YouTube
Jake Paul/Instagram
Paul and Robinson have been going back-and-forth for months, with their fight being delayed previously.

Jake Paul dominates Nate Robinson, Round 2 KO

Nate Robinson looked anxious right out of the gate, but it didn’t stop him from having an energetic start. He came in with his fists flying and tried to assert his dominance early on, although he looked a little clumsy at times.

Still, it wasn’t long before Jake Paul’s superior experience and skillset started to show. He dished out a series of calculated strikes and hugs to stop Nate in his tracks. It totally slowed down the momentum and even reversed it.

From that point onwards, Jake Paul was never in doubt. He downed Nate Robinson towards the end of the first round, but the former NBA star managed to get back on his feet and stay in the fight.

However, it didn’t last much longer. Jake Paul continued to dominate in the second round and sent Nate crashing down once again. He managed to get up one last time, but Jake Paul absolutely flattened him with an impressively powerful punch to knock him out and seal the deal.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. fight card

As for who else was in action on the card, it wasn’t full of YouTubers or other side shows like some of Paul’s other fights, but instead, actual professional bouts. Former undefeated light-heavyweight star Badou Jack was in action, moving to Cruiserweight, while the highly anticipated matchup between Tyson and Jones Jr was an electrifying affair.

  • Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr
  • Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson
  • Badou Jack vs Blake McKernan
  • Hasim Rahman Jr vs Rashad Coulter
  • Jamaine Ortiz vs Nahir Albright
  • Irvin Gonzalez vs Edward Vasquez
  • Juiseppe Cusumano vs Nick Jones

All in all, it was an impressive performance by Jake Paul. Of course, he was widely expected to win since he’s been in the game for longer than Nate Robinson.

Still, he moved and punched like a true professional, and has already set his sights on what’s next.