Stable Ronaldo responds after getting banned from Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo has been hit with another ban on the platform and has issued a response.

Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo began streaming on the platform in 2018 and then rose in popularity to become one of the most popular Fortnite streamers back in 2021.

Despite the FaZe member having previously taken a break from live content for personal reasons, he has been regularly streaming and creating both IRL and Fortnite content ever since.

However, shortly after Stable Ronaldo initially returned in November 2023, he was hit with a brief ban from Twitch. The streamer has once again been suddenly banned from Twitch and has issued a response.

FaZe Stable Ronaldo gets banned from Twitch

Stable Ronaldo responded to the StreamerBans post on Twitter/X that stated that he had been banned from Twitch.

“I don’t know how to feel anymore. Every time I do good in my career something like this always happens. I love streaming, and I love my community. I’m sorry guys I don’t know what to do,” he replied.

The exact reason for the ban is not confirmed, but his content on the platform would have had to have violated Twitch’s policies in some way.

The streamer’s Twitch profile cannot be accessed and instead just states: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

At the time of writing, neither Stable Ronaldo nor Twitch has confirmed the official reason as to why he was banned or commented on the situation further.