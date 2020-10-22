 New TikTok house under fire for "copying" Wave House member reveal - Dexerto
New TikTok house under fire for “copying” Wave House member reveal

Published: 22/Oct/2020 16:35

by Alice Hearing
Instagram: Icon House/ Instagram: Wave House

A new TikTok house is under fire after fans have accused them of copying Wave House with the way it has gone about launching and revealing its members.

Icon house is a brand new UK-based creator collective and since its launch on Monday, October 19, has garnered a quarter of a million followers on TikTok already. The house’s social media accounts are doing a slow reveal of all the creators, one-by-one.

So far members are known to include former Love Island star Luke Mabbott, Georgia Harrison from The Only Way is Essex, Footballer Elis Watts, and model Josh Ryan. There are allegedly four more creators yet to be revealed.

However, fans have noticed that the choice of reveal bares a very strong resemblance to the Wave House, another UK-based content house which launched in September and has already gathered almost three million followers.

Icon House TikTok content house reveal UK
Instagram: Icon House
The Icon house is slowly revealing its members one-by-one.

The Wave House members, including Kate Elizabeth, Spencer “elmofilms” Elmer and Carmie Sellitto, were unveiled using jewel-encrusted masks in a series of videos staged at their £5 million mansion.

Upset fans hit out at the Icon House on the UK version of TikTok room. One person wrote: “Embarrassing how they didn’t even try to hide the fact they copied the wave house.” Another person added, “literally copying the wave house masks.”

The Icon House was formerly known as My House Ldn and has since rebranded after a scandal. Popular TikToker Kristen Scott, a former member of My House Ldn, accused one member of sending her sexual messages when she was underage. She posted several videos exposing the messages and speaking out about the issue and the old content house has since fallen apart.

Icon house appears to be recruiting reality star influencers, a strong way to quickly gain clout. It remains to be seen if Icon House can truly challenge Wave House as far as followers go.

Tony Lopez hits back at grooming accusations after viral TikToks

Published: 22/Oct/2020 15:26

by Georgina Smith
Tony Lopez poses next to a car
Instagram: Tony Lopez

Tony Lopez has hit out at creators who he says have spread grooming allegations against him for “likes and views,” following accusations that he deleted a viral TikToker’s comment regarding the issue.

The accusations against 21-year-old TikTok star Tony Lopez first emerged in August 2020, when several viral TikToks revealed messages allegedly sent by the star to underage girls, asking them for photographs.

Later that month he released an apology on Twitter in which he claimed he’s “not proud of his past choices” and said he would “hold myself responsible for this mistake,” though did not make any specific reference to the nature of the allegations, leaving many angry.

Tony Lopez
Instagram: Tony Lopez
He has been under fire for several months over the allegations.

In the months following, several new videos containing supposed evidence against Tony Lopez have gone viral. One video that garnered around 250K views and 50K likes appeared to show inappropriate DMs between a minor and the young star. However, the validity of these DMs, and others like it, have been called into question.

Tony Lopez has now hit out at this influx of viral content surrounding the allegations against him, after people claimed he’d deleted viral TikToker AngryReactions’ comment regarding the issue.

AngryReactions uploaded a video of him dancing in front of one of Tony’s comment sections, pointing to a comment he’d posted that read “you tried to have sex with multiple underage girls. You’re sick.”

@angryreactions@tonylopez DONT RUN FROM ME FRIENDDDDDD 😈♬ original sound – Q U A N

Shortly after, Tony’s comments were flooded with people claiming that he’d deleted AngryReactions’ comment. The video to which that comment section was attached has since been deleted.

Before its deletion, Tony posted several comments that addressed AngryReactions claims. “I did not delete AngryReactions’ comment,” he began, “he has done this twice now and deletes his own comment then makes a video as if I did for likes.”

He goes on to hit out at “creators” for “using my situation for likes and views,” also saying that “no one knows the full story, and I have yet to speak about everything properly from my side of this whole thing, yet people speak on it as if they do.”

He ends with a plea for people to “stop using this whole situation for likes. It’s not a joke. Never was a joke.”

Tony Lopez is a TikTok star with over 22 million followers on the video-sharing app. He is yet to specifically address individual allegations that have been made against him.