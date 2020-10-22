New TikTok house under fire for "copying" Wave House member reveal - Dexerto

A new TikTok house is under fire after fans have accused them of copying Wave House with the way it has gone about launching and revealing its members.

Icon house is a brand new UK-based creator collective and since its launch on Monday, October 19, has garnered a quarter of a million followers on TikTok already. The house’s social media accounts are doing a slow reveal of all the creators, one-by-one.

So far members are known to include former Love Island star Luke Mabbott, Georgia Harrison from The Only Way is Essex, Footballer Elis Watts, and model Josh Ryan. There are allegedly four more creators yet to be revealed.

However, fans have noticed that the choice of reveal bares a very strong resemblance to the Wave House, another UK-based content house which launched in September and has already gathered almost three million followers.

The Wave House members, including Kate Elizabeth, Spencer “elmofilms” Elmer and Carmie Sellitto, were unveiled using jewel-encrusted masks in a series of videos staged at their £5 million mansion.

Upset fans hit out at the Icon House on the UK version of TikTok room. One person wrote: “Embarrassing how they didn’t even try to hide the fact they copied the wave house.” Another person added, “literally copying the wave house masks.”

The Icon House was formerly known as My House Ldn and has since rebranded after a scandal. Popular TikToker Kristen Scott, a former member of My House Ldn, accused one member of sending her sexual messages when she was underage. She posted several videos exposing the messages and speaking out about the issue and the old content house has since fallen apart.

Icon house appears to be recruiting reality star influencers, a strong way to quickly gain clout. It remains to be seen if Icon House can truly challenge Wave House as far as followers go.