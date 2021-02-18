Logo
New body cam footage shows Lovely Peaches abused dog “for followers”

Published: 18/Feb/2021 20:30

by Alan Bernal
lovely peaches police animal abuse
Dekalb County Police Department via Insider

New body cam footage from the night Instagram influencer Brittany ‘Lovely Peaches’ Johnson was confronted by police for threatening her dog shows her explaining that she abused the animal “for followers.”

As one of the more controversial figures on Instagram, Johnson’s videos of her threatening and ‘joking’ to harm her six-month old puppy, Max, have been a point of contention with animal rights advocates and concerned viewers.

Following alarms and notifications to authorities, the online personality was arrested in January on charges of animal cruelty but has since bonded out of jail. But footage from the night officers took Max has surfaced showing how Johnson, 20, answered questions from the officers.

The video, acquired by Insider, gives people a view inside of the Dekalb County Police’s initial appearance to Johnson’s door which showed a small motel room with her and the dog.

via Lovely Peaches
Lovely Peaches has been heavily scrutinized for her treatment of Max.

In questioning the embattled Instagram star, officers discovered that threats made to Max by Johnson was all “for followers” to grow her main Instagram page that has roughly 146,000 members.

“I said I was going to throw him out the window,” Johnson answered the police. These were the kind of things she believed would incite reactions enough that people would follow her on Instagram.

She soon followed up with saying that she had no intention of going through with the things she threatened to do in her posts.

When asked if she even wanted Max, she quickly replied with: “I mean, I might give it to my dad.” According to the officers on the scene that night, the dog was visibly “scared to death.”

lovely peaches max arrested
Lovely Peaches
Max was detained by authorities following concerns from Lovely Peaches’ Instagram videos.

“Yeah, but I make jokes all the time, so if anybody makes jokes–” Johnson said before being cut off by the officer who told her, “That’s not funny. You’re talking about harming a puppy.”

Johnson said the threats were repeatedly made “cause I knew it would get me attention on the internet.” She said her ultimate goal was to build up a large enough following to one day sign with a label to take care of her family.

She told officers that she makes about $1,000 per week from sponsors. The Dekalb County Police Department told TooFab that Max was taken into custody by animal services.

Bald and Bankrupt hits insane YouTube channel milestone in just two weeks

Published: 18/Feb/2021 19:35

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Daily Bald

The traveling YouTuber known as ‘Bald and Bankrupt’ has received an incredible amount of support on his newly-made secondary channel, where he shares his discoveries in India and Eastern Europe.

Bald and Bankrupt is a unique presence on the internet. His travel vlogs take viewers into the former Soviet states, where he shows off the region’s various cultures, jaw-dropping architecture, and even major historical sites.

His main channel has amassed over 2.6 million subscribers and was started in summer 2018, making for an already big success for the traveling vlogger in just a three-year span.

Bald and Bankrupt’s vlogs are more than refreshing travel episodes, though; their general lack of both music and random montages make for a genuinely intriguing and educational experience for a region that isn’t often advertised in YouTube’s log of globe-trotting content creators.

Bald and Bankrupt takes viewers on a tram ride.
YouTube: Daily Bald
YouTube star Bald and Bankrupt has scored over 200,000 subscribers on his secondary channel in just two weeks.

However, it seems that B&B has been met with even more acclaim in the past two weeks after kickstarting a surprising secondary YouTube channel. While his main channel features videos that are upwards of 20 minutes or more, and are generally uploaded every two weeks, his secondary account has produced a new video every single day.

These daily vlogs are all around five minutes in length, and take viewers on short jaunts through such vistas as snowy tram rides, Armenia’s cheapest hotel, and even an ancient trading post in the Armenian mountains.

In just two weeks after beginning his new channel, “Daily Bald” has amassed over 207k subscribers. That’s nothing to sneeze at!

Social Blade statistics for the channel also show that he’s averaged over 600k views per week, making for a seriously successful side hustle for the formerly bankrupt businessman-turned-YouTuber.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mr Bald (@realbaldandbankrupt)

While B&B isn’t promising that there will be uploads every single day in the future, it seems that viewers are definitely interested in what he has to offer — and we can’t deny that being given breathtaking views of Russian mountains or educational field trips from home is a wonderful way to spend a few minutes of your day.