Marc D’Amelio hits back at accusations that family is “abusing” Charli

Published: 18/Feb/2021 5:18

by Brad Norton
The D'Amelio family
Instagram: marcdamelio / Instagram: charlidamelio

Chari D'Amelio

In yet another series of allegations against the D’Amelio family, various TikTok users accused Charli’s parents of physical abuse, yet Marc quickly responded to shut down these claims.

As one of the most popular families on the internet, the D’Amelio household is always under the spotlight. Everything the social media stars post online is scrutinized by tens of millions of fans from around the globe.

Naturally, controversy is bound to boil over from time to time. Following allegations from November, TikTok users have once again called out the D’Amelio family for abuse. While these original claims were shut down by Dixie, the latest accusations fixate on Charli.

“Look that’s Heidi’s hand,” a user shared while inspecting a February 2 upload on Marc’s account. In the background of his video, a feint movement can be seen in the background. This could essentially be anything, though fans quickly latched onto a theory that it was Heidi abusing her daughter.

@marcdamelioMy family and I love movie nights with our #LGCineBeam! We can watch shows from streaming apps on a big screen just like the theater #LGpartner @lgusa♬ original sound – Marc D’Amelio

“She is hitting Charli,” the TikTok user said. “Guys we need to save her, this is not a joke,” they added along with the hashtag ‘#SaveCharli.’

This allegation could have been easily ignored by the family, though Marc decided to shut it down once and for all. “Wrongfully accusing parents of abuse is serious,” he replied shortly after.

“You’re wasting time and resources that could be spent helping true victims of abuse.” Despite this clear-cut denial, hundreds of replies still swing in all directions as to what the truth actually is.

Without any additional evidence, there’s nothing to support these latest claims beyond a single video that zooms into the background of Marc’s TikTok. From a dog’s tail to a random shadow, it genuinely could be anything. Though Marc assured it had absolutely nothing to do with any form of abuse.

Both parents cop plenty of flak online from time to time with their daughters often having to step in. Dixie made it clear in November that her parents “do not” treat her poorly, despite community speculation.

For fans to be concerned is one thing, but it’s clear Marc wishes for baseless accusations to stop flooding their social media accounts.

Call of Duty

HusKerrs calls NICKMERCS a “manbaby” after Warzone drama & Twitter unfollow

Published: 18/Feb/2021 3:31 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 3:46

by Brad Norton
HusKerrs next to NICKMERCS
Twitter: HusKerrs / YouTube: NICKMERCS

HusKerrs NICKMERCS Warzone

Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas has lashed out at Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff, calling him a “manbaby,” after five month old Warzone drama finally reached a breaking point on February 17.

Five months after an incident during a Warzone tournament and HusKerrs has finally snapped. The popular Warzone streamer called out NICKMERCS during his latest broadcast after the FaZe star unfollowed him on Twitter.

When a viewer suggested that he play with Nick, HusKerrs quickly shut them down and set off on a rant about earlier drama. “Nick doesn’t like me,” he explained. “He unfollowed me on Twitter so I don’t know, I guess he actually doesn’t like me.”

What supposedly led to this social media spat was an argument that occurred roughly five months ago. During a regular Warzone tournament, the two eventually squared off against each other and things quickly went downhill.

“Nick has beef with me because [of] a tourney that was five months ago,”he said. While teaming with Symfuhny, the duo managed to topple NICKMERCS and FaZe Swagg. However, it didn’t appear to be the cleanest victory. 

“They tried to take host for the second map when they hosted first map,” HusKerrs explained. This created tension among the lobby as Nick allegedly wanted to yoink hosting privileges for both maps in the series.

Outside of a potential network advantage, the reasoning behind Nick’s request was to avoid cheaters. “You’re on PC, if you host, there’s a higher chance there’s going to be hackers,” he said according to HusKerrs.

What ultimately transpired was a quick “f*** you” from HusKerrs as he and Symfuhny “[took] host.” According to the NRG content creator, “[NICKMERCS] was a f***ing manbaby and cried about it.”

HusKerrs photoshoot
Twitter: HusKerrs
HusKerrs became the highest earning Warzone players in 2020.

While it might seem like a minor gripe at the time, this is seemingly what led to NICKMERCS unfollowing HusKerrs on Twitter. That was the last straw and now the beef is public knowledge.

“I would say that to his face,” HusKerrs added. “Bring him in my Discord, I don’t care. Literally clip it and send it to him. He unfollowed me on Twitter because of all that.”

As two of the biggest names in the Warzone community, there’s no telling if the pair will get back on the same page.

NICKMERCS is steering clear of Warzone tournaments, so he won’t be matching up against HusKerrs anytime in the near future to continue the beef.