NELK boys stopped by secret service after plans to crash a rally - Dexerto

Hugely popular YouTuber collective the NELK boys are in hot water once again, after they were halted by the secret service at the airport following their plans to crash a political rally.

The NELK boys are most well known for their outrageous pranks, building a subscriber base of almost 6 million through their crazy antics. Their fiercely loyal fans are never far behind the boys, arriving in hordes wherever their favorite YouTubers go.

They haven’t secured their popularity without getting in trouble several times, however. After hosting two huge meetups in one day, as well as a party at Illinois University where students who attended could be fined up to $750, the group were slammed by law enforcement and frustrated social media users.

Crashing events is by no means unfamiliar to the boys, as they were kicked out of a rally in September after trolling the attendees, a video that ended up getting over 6 million views and 400,000 likes.

Read More: Cops crash TikTok Clubhouse FTB party and shut it down

However, this time around, on October 10, they weren’t able to get as far as the “Fighters Against Socialism” rally in Florida, getting stopped at Tampa airport by the secret service, after getting wind that they were heading to disrupt another gathering.

DAILY DOSE OF STUPID: Nelk Boys stopped by Secret Service at Tampa Airport after announcing they were traveling from LA to Tampa to troll Trump Campaign event with Donald Trump Jr. Notably, out of all Nelk members, the Secret Service singled out Salim—the only POC member in Nelk. pic.twitter.com/qLxNIpHxti — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 11, 2020

In a copy of the trespass warning issued to NELK member Salim, the justification for the authorities’ involvement read “subject made posts on social media referring to his intentions to disrupt an event being held at the Tampa convention center.”

Yet this didn’t stop the boys from causing chaos in other ways, as hours after the incident they posted videos of a cramped looking party in Tampa, with the caption “it’s getting rowdy in Florida.”

Despite the warning, it’s unlikely that the NELK boys will be halting their antics anytime soon, as thus far nothing else has stopped them.