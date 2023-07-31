Natsumiii and BaboAbe separate months after getting married live on Twitch

Twitch stars Natsumiii and BaboAbe broke the internet after deciding to live stream their wedding in November 2022 — but nearly a year later, the couple have parted ways.

OfflineTV stars and prominent Twitch streamers Natsumiii and BaboAbe took their wedding to the next level in fall 2022, deciding to broadcast their nuptials to over 60,000 fans.

Although the in-person ceremony was an intimate affair with some of the net’s top streamers in attendance, the entire world got to sit in on the romantic event and sent their well-wishes to the couple in the form of ‘pogchamp’ and ‘feelswowman’ emotes.

The wedding took social media by storm and went viral online… but things took a turn for the couple mere months later.

Couple who got married live on Twitch separate after viral wedding

BaboAbe broke the news of his separation from Natsumiii in a tweet on July 31, 2023, just eight months after their wedding.

“Wendy and I are no longer together,” he wrote. “Things happened, and I can at the very least say, with confidence, that I’ve done all I can to try to save our marriage and make things work.”

Abe promised to go live later that day to explain the situation, but held firm that he would not openly discuss his separation after that.

“Wendy and I are no longer together,” he said in the live stream. “I know that there’s going to be a lot of memes and unnecessary comments, but as I stated in the post, I can at least wholeheartedly say that I, at the very least, truly have done and given everything that I possibly could to make things work.”

“But you know, sometimes it’s just not possible,” he continued. “I know there’s going to be a lot of you that are wondering what happened, it hasn’t been that long since we got married. …but I do ask that you guys try to be respectful during this time. I’m sure you guys will be able to come to your own conclusions, just based on social dynamics and whatnot.”

Although Abe claimed that the “past few months have been really really hard,” he says he’s been taking time to work on himself.

“I’ve been getting therapy, which has been kinda nice,” he continued. “I’ve been dieting, working out, and playing a lot less games. I’m in a much better place right now – mentally, emotionally, and physically. I’m ready to kind of just move on with my life and focus on myself.’

Thus far, Natsumiii has not made a statement regarding the separation, but did retweet Abe’s post about the ordeal.

Abe and Natsumiii aren’t the only couple to have split up after a major live-streamed milestone. Fuslie and Edison Park separated in 2021 after the pair got engaged during Park’s 2019 subathon in a clip that went viral online.