Why did Asmongold and Pink Sparkles break up? Pink Sparkles explains “difficult” split

Popular Twitch streamers Asmongold and Pink Sparkles parted ways after dating for over a year and a half, with both broadcasters confirming their split on December 12, 2019.

Zack and Izzy, known by their streaming monikers Asmongold and Pink Sparkles, became a popular couple among Twitch circles after confirming their relationship in August 2018 during a live stream

While their pairing was often contested by fans, they continued to date for over a year until December, 2019.

Twitch stars Asmongold and Pink Sparkles announced their split on December 12.

Why did Asmongold and Pink Sparkles break up?

In an unexpected turn of events, Pink Sparkles opened up about her relationship with the Asmongold in a solemn string of now-deleted tweets, explaining that she has been suffering from depression and is ultimately unhappy living with him in Austin, Texas.

“I’ve been very unhappy in Austin for many reasons,” she wrote. “It’s led me into a pretty deep depression for a while, making it impossible for me to go live. So I’ve decided that it’s best for me to move back to Cali and work on myself.”

Sparkles continued by revealing that she and Asmon had split, with both parties apparently dealing with personal issues.

“It’s been very difficult for us to enjoy our time together recently, while at the same time dealing with a lot of personal problems, and it’s unfair for both to continue this way,” Pink Sparkles said at the time. “That is why we are no longer together anymore, and instead remain friends.”

While she admitted that their relationship may not be over for good, the two put major distance between them as Izzy moves back to California – a development that Asmongold mentioned during his stream on the same day.

Asmongold addressed Pink Sparkles split

“We broke up this morning,” he confirmed during a Twitch stream on December 12, 2019. “It’s a long story, I don’t want to get into it. I try to keep my personal life and my private life and drama off my stream. …It sucks, right? Etc, that’s the way it goes.”

Although the exact cause of their split remains unknown, fans sent their sympathies to both parties in wake of the news, signifying the end of one of Twitch’s more unique romances.

The pair have gone on to become even more successful independently.

Asmongold is now co-owner of the OTK organization, and is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, averaging over 20,000 viewers.

Pink Sparkles no longer streams on Twitch, and instead is now a popular OnlyFans creator.