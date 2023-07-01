What happened to Ekin-Su and Davide after Love Island? Season 8 winners split

Are Love Island Season 8 winners Ekin-Su and Davide still together? Here are all of the details of their relationship.

Ekin-Su and Davide Sanclimenti were once one of the most successful couples from Love Island. Their reality TV debut also earned them each over 1 million followers on Instagram and their own spin-off series together.

After starting their relationship in the Season 8 villa, and winning their season, the two seemed to be inseparable. But, it seems as though their romance has come to an end. Davide just revealed it on social media.

Article continues after ad

Did Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide split?

Davide posted an Instagram story on June 30 announcing their break up.

He wrote, “@ekinsuofficial & I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.”

The reality TV star went on to ask his fans for privacy after their break up.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Davide wrote, “I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in any way possible.”

Article continues after ad

While their split was unexpected, it did seem as though they hit a major obstacle in recent months.

Back in 2022, there were cheating rumors surrounding the couple. They specifically alleged that Davide was the one who cheated on Ekin-Su. She ended up denying the claim. The couple hasn’t revealed the reason behind their split as of yet.

Several Love Island couples have broken up in just 2023 alone. Season 9’s Samie Elishi and Tom Clare broke up in April. And, Season 6’s Paige Turley and Finn Tapp parted ways in June.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Love Island UK and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.