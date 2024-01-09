Adin Ross “breaks up” with Demisux after stream argument as fans say he fumbled

Adin Ross “breaks up” with Demisux after stream argument as fans say he fumbledKick: Adin Ross
Adin Ross “broke up” with new girlfriend Demisux after they got into a spat during a live stream — but fans aren’t happy with how their argument went down, regardless of whether or not the situation was actually real.
Kick star Adin Ross went public with new girlfriend Demisux in early January — but it looks like their relationship may have already ended if a recent live stream is to be believed.
Ross’s relationship with Demisux has been a contentious one for his fanbase, who haven’t been too keen on her presence in his content. Even other broadcasters have expressed some distaste for Adin’s new gal, with Amouranth notably calling her a ‘leech.’
However, Demi might be out of the picture already. During a January 8 broadcast, Ross took issue with the fact that Demi had apparently ‘leaked’ his new car during one of her streams before he had the chance to unveil it himself.
Adin Ross “breaks up” with Demisux after on-stream argument
“I really don’t appreciate that you showed that,” Adin said after calling Demi up to his streaming room to talk — all while cameras were rolling. “And I’m just gonna hereby ask you to leave.”
Ross demanded that Demi get out of his house immediately to catch a flight back home, despite the fact that it was 1 AM.
“That’s not my problem,” Ross replied when Demi asked how she was supposed to make that happen at such a late hour. “You’re gonna figure it out.”
“Whatever, I don’t give a f*ck,” Ross said after Demi left the room. “F*ck that b*tch.”
Adin ended his stream and returned a short while later to explain the situation, clarifying that it wasn’t “scripted” or a prank and saying he would keep any future relationships offline.
“I just think that any relationship that’s genuine, that I genuinely care about …I’m just gonna keep it off the internet, bro,” he said. “The problem is y’all will always figure it out anyway.”
It’s unclear if the ‘breakup’ was just a prank for content, as many fans seem to believe — but either way, the issue has sparked quite a debate online, leaving a sour taste in viewers’ mouths.
“I hope I’m never this terrible at managing a relationship,” one user said on Twitter/X.
I hope I'm never this terrible at managing a relationship.— Influencer Juice (@InfluencerJuice) January 9, 2024
“Adin really is an L treating her like that,” another commented. “Even if it was a joke, at the end of the day it’s not a joke, as it’s even more toxic.”
Adin really is an L treating her like that. Even if it was a joke, at the end of the day its not a joke as its even more toxic.— Rafiial (@tigerslash123) January 9, 2024
“He let 13-year-olds in his chat manipulate him to embarrass her on stream,” another said.
He let 13 year olds in his chat manipulate him to embarrass her on stream…— Dr3dayyblanco (@dr3dayyblanco) January 9, 2024
For now, it seems like most viewers are under the impression that this was just a scripted event for content on Ross’s stream… but it certainly made a splash, regardless.