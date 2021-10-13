100 Thieves’ Fuslie announces shocking breakup from fiance Edison Park

In April 2019, Twitch streamer Edison Park had just pulled off a 30-day, record-breaking broadcast when he proposed to fellow steamer ‘Fuslie’ — but two years later, the couple have parted ways.

Leslie ‘Fuslie’ Fu is a part of 100 Thieves and is a fairly notable streamer in her own right. In an April 2019 broadcast, she appeared alongside boyfriend Edison Park at the end of his 30-day long stream.

Park had just streamed a jaw-dropping 541 hours, seven minutes, and 54 seconds within a grueling month-long period, claiming that his body had nearly “shut down” due to a lack of sleep and constant broadcasting.

At the end of his record-breaking stream, Park proposed to Leslie in a heartwarming moment that had the entire internet paying attention… but come October 2021, Leslie confirmed that she and her former fiancé had parted ways.

In a Twitlonger published on October 13, Fuslie admitted that she and Edison had actually broken up a month prior to her post, but declined to announce it right away as they “weren’t 100% sure about it.”

“We ended on the best terms that we possibly could, and we genuinely want nothing but the best for each other,” she wrote. “Just know that we love each other very much, but ultimately grew apart to the point where we both agree breaking up is what’s best for us.”

Park also shared his own Twitlonger about the breakup, writing, “Leslie and I shared the most incredible journey together over the last 5.5 years together and I wouldn’t trade that time for anything. … we both feel that it’s for the best and have nothing but love for each other.”

Both streamers have asked that their viewers respect their privacy and stated that they will not be elaborating further on the details of their split. In response, a slew of fans and fellow content creators are sending their love and support in wake of this totally unexpected split.

The couple is receiving a ton of love over on Twitter in wake of the surprising news, and we wish them the best.