Nate Diaz wants Jake Paul fight after YouTuber takes on Anderson Silva

Nate Diaz is open to fighting Jake Paul after the YouTuber-turned-boxer takes on Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva in his long-awaited return to boxing.

After multiple fight cancelations and delays, Jake Paul is finally returning to the boxing ring in October to take on UFC icon Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva in a heavyweight contest.

Even though the fight with Silva will be a tricky prospect for ‘The Problem Child’ there are already plenty of pundits and other fighters looking forward to seeing what he does next. And, as a result, there have been links to future fights with the likes of Andrew Tate, KSI, and even Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Former UFC star Nate Diaz is also eager to join that list now that he is free from his contract with the MMA promotion as he’s open to fighting either Jake or Anderson down the line.

Nate Diaz open to boxing fight with Jake Paul

The Stockton native, who has gotten into a war of words with Jake previously about a potential fight, revealed his excitement for the October event, as well as stepping into the boxing ring himself.

“He’s for sure one of the options, he’s doing big stuff, he’s doing big things, he’s got a big fight ahead of him and if he wins that then I’m sure people should be really impressed by it,” Diaz told ID Boxing when asked about the possibility of fighting Jake.

“If Anderson does his thing then that’s impressive also, so we got a fight on our hands and I’m looking forward to it.”

While Jake has said that he wants to fight professional boxers, he is clearly open to fighting MMA fighters still as well, given he’s fighting Silva in October.

A fight with Diaz would bring a lot of intrigue, especially given they’ve had a bit of a heated rivalry across social media. Though, we’ll have to just wait and see what happens moving forward.