Jake Paul called out by retired boxer as he “agrees” new mystery opponent

Jake Paul has been called out by a former boxer as he’s “agreed” to a fight new opponent for his return to the ring in December.

After losing to Tommy Fury back in February, many feared that Jake Paul wouldn’t return to the boxing ring after there was a blemish on his record.

He made his return in August, defeating Nate Diaz, and suggested that the pair of them might run it back in an MMA match for the PFL. That hasn’t happened, however, and Jake is scheduled to get back in the ring in mid-December.

Article continues after ad

As of writing, his opponent remains a mystery, but there are plenty of people willing to step up and take the ‘Problem Child’ on if he’s still in search of a ‘real’ boxer to face.

Article continues after ad

Jake Paul called out by AEW’s Anthony Ogogo as he looks for opponent

That includes Olympic medalist Anthony Ogogo, as the former boxer-turned-professional wrestler has claimed he’d be willing to step up and face Jake at some point.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“@JakePaul if you want to fight a REAL BOXER!! I’m right here!,” the Brit, who had retired from boxing due to eye injuries, tweeted on October 26.

Article continues after ad

As noted, Ogogo has transitioned away from boxing and taken up professional wrestling and works for All Elite Wrestling in the United States. Of course, boxing has remained a part of his persona, using a big punch for his finishing move.

Obviously, Jake hasn’t replied to the Brit’s call-out but has since agreed to fight a new opponent in December.

Article continues after ad

There have been rumors that it will be ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry given that he fits the bills for Jake’s typical opponents and had been training to fight his brother, Logan, if Dillon Danis pulled out of their fight. As of now, though, we have no idea.