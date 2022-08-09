MrBeast uploads secret video after huge YouTube milestone: How to watch, 100M merch, more

To celebrate 100 million subscribers, MrBeast released a secret video available for a very exclusive audience. Here’s everything you need to know, from how to watch the video, where to purchase the merch, and more.

Recently, MrBeast hit one of his biggest goals of 100 million YouTube subscribers. In order to celebrate, the viral YouTuber created various bits of content — from inviting fans onto a private island, creating new merchandise, and even giving away a house out for free.

As for the latter, fans may be surprised to hear this extra giveaway wasn’t directly included in the 100M celebration video. Instead, MrBeast has created a whole separate upload that he’s keeping behind a paywall. Here’s what you need to know.

What is MrBeast’s private 100M video?

This exclusive video celebrates MrBeast’s 100 million subscriber milestone but is not readily viewable by the general populace.

Keep in mind, this is separate from his public celebration video, where he gave away a private island to one lucky subscriber.

In the secret video, not shown or linked in the article, MrBeast invites eight of his friends over to help test out some of his equipment — at least that’s the false premise he uses to trick them.

What his friends don’t know is they’re all about to enter a competition for a house. The last one who exits the building wins, winning an entire property boasting a massive backyard.

They aren’t told about the competition until they either exit the premises, thereby losing the contest, or are crowned the winner.

To find out who wins, you’ll have to watch the video — which means purchasing merchandise. More on that below.

This is not the secret video

How to watch MrBeast’s private 100M video

To watch the video, as mentioned before, you must have purchased MrBeast’s new 100M merchandise from his official store.

He has two t-shirts promoting the event — and after purchasing the merch, the website will send out an email with a private link to the new video. Simply click the link to watch the MrBeast’s secret competition.

Keep in mind, you must purchase one of the two t-shirts promoting the celebration. The other general merchandise does not grant links to the secret video.