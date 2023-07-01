MrBeast claims he can get 20 million subscribers within months on anonymous YouTube channel

MrBeast has sparked a debate after claiming that he can amass 20 million subscribers on a new anonymous YouTube channel within months.

Amassing over 164 million subscribers on his main channel alone to date, MrBeast is easily the most-subscribed individual creator on YouTube.

With the majority of his videos also garnering over 100 million views at least, it’s fair to say the 25-year-old is the king of the platform.

With his knowledge and understanding of the site, the YouTuber has now claimed he could get 20 million subscribers within months on a new channel.

In an ‘unfiltered conversation’ with ‘Colin and Samir’, the YouTube star claimed that he can reach 20 million subscribers on a brand new YouTube channel within six months, all while not promoting it or even using his face or voice.

“I could start a new channel tomorrow not using my face or my voice, like without ever promoting it, and in six months have 20 million subscribers,” said MrBeast. “I live through people vicariously all the time and help people just get a couple of million subscribers here and there. It’s purely knowledge.”

He added: “Like if you knew what I knew you could get 10 million views per video, and get 10 million subscribers no matter where you are right now within six months.”

(Timestamp at 1:47:48)

While it’s clear MrBeast has a knack for creative mega-viral videos, one YouTuber disputed the claim, stating they don’t think it’s possible, not even for Jimmy.

“Y’all buying this? Personally, I don’t think it’s possible. Maybe in a year+. But in 6 months. No way,” they said in a tweet.

MrBeast responded by making note of the videos that amass tens of millions of views on his channels, arguing that it wouldn’t be so crazy to do on a new channel.

“Why is this so hard to believe? I consistently make 20+ mil bangers on my side channels (that even without me would still bang) and it wouldn’t be that crazy to do on a new channel,” he replied.

“Virality is a skill that can be honed, I know most don’t agree but it is. (I also don’t care that much if people disagree. Who cares this is all hypothetical)”

Nobody exactly knows the secrets behind his success, leading many to just simply copy what he does in hopes of it working for them.

It would certainly be interesting to see if the YouTuber can put his money where his mouth is. Although, with his side ventures such as Beast Philanthropy and Feastables, his hands are already pretty full.