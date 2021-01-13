MrBeast teases exclusive membership club to raise money for bigger videos

YouTube sensation MrBeast could be starting a new exclusive membership club to help fund even more insane videos and even MKBHD is interested.

Mr Beast is one of YouTube’s top stars, with over 50 million subscribers. With video topics ranging from massive giveaways to elaborate feats such as putting 1,000,000 Christmas lights on a house, it’s easy to see why he’s so popular.

Now, the entertainer is teasing a new membership club to raise money for bigger projects, and the response has been positive so far.

“I’ve been brainstorming how I can make extra money to do bigger videos,” MrBeast said on his extra Twitter account. “Thoughts on me doing a membership club with exclusive content?”

I’ve been brainstorming how I can make extra money to do bigger videos. Thoughts on me doing a membership club with exclusive content? (Like a podcast, occasional random videos, etc) for $10 a month and 100% of the hypothetical rev would go into videos. — BeastMr (@MrBeastExtra) January 13, 2021

According to the YouTuber, this club could feature exclusive content like podcasts and occasional random videos just for subscribers.

Read More: Elon Musk gives game dev permission to use SpaceX in game about Mars

The cost to join the club would be $10 a month, with all of the revenue going towards his bigger videos.

Fellow content creator Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee seemed very interested in the idea, replying to the hypothetical club pitch saying: “You should definitely do a podcast just talking YouTube and the social video game we all play.”

He then went on to invite MrBeast on his own podcast, with the YouTuber quickly accepting the invitation.

#1 you should definitely do a podcast just talking YouTube and the social video game we all play #2 you should hop on my podcast to talk YouTube if you somehow get a free hour — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 13, 2021

Patreon co-founder and CEO Jack Conte even chimed in with his own thoughts. “So if you use Patreon’s membership, what if we got you some Patreon stock that you could GIVE AWAY in your announcement vid?”

Read More: Rob Gronkowski recruits Tfue to help destroy Super Bowl trophy

“Instead of cash, give out some equity in Patreon… just sayin’,” he added, though MrBeast has yet to respond publicly to the offer.

Aside from those two big names, fans themselves were a bit more divided. While some seemed down to spend $10 a month to join the club, others felt the price was a little too high.

Beast! Jack here, patreon CEO. so if you use patreon's membership, what if we got you some patreon stock that you could GIVE AWAY in your announcement vid? instead of cash, give out some equity in patreon…. just sayin. ALSO please open MrBeast burger in the bay area i'm hungry — Jack Conte (@jackconte) January 13, 2021

“I wouldn’t pay for it personally, there’s so much good free stuff out there already and the limited amount of entertainment I watch,” one fan remarked.

In any case, it will be cool to see what MrBeast ends up actually doing and if this club ends up getting off the ground sometime in 2021.