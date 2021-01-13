 Elon Musk gives game dev permission to use SpaceX in game about Mars - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Elon Musk gives game dev permission to use SpaceX in game about Mars

Published: 13/Jan/2021 11:31 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 11:34

by Alex Garton
elon musk laughing
Twitter: @lvladimirovBG/YouTube: PewDiePie

Share

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has acknowledged a persistent game developer on Twitter seeking permission to use the SpaceX name and logos. After 154 days of asking, Musk finally gave him the go-ahead.

Despite being named the richest man in the world on January 7, Elon Musk remains extremely active on social media, regularly responding to his fans.

His favorite platform is clearly Twitter, where he posts updates on the latest Telsa developments and any memes he finds particularly funny that day. It’s fair to say that he doesn’t act like your typical billionaire, and that’s probably why he’s developed such a cult-like following.

Whenever he posts a tweet, Musk is bombarded with questions and requests from his fans.

One independent game developer took it to the next level when seeking permission to use SpaceX’s name and logos. He vowed to ask Musk the same question on every single one of his tweets for a year and on day 154, he finally got his response.

SpaceX rocket
SpaceX
SpaceX was founded all the way back in 2002.

Elon Musk acknowledges persistent game developer

For 154 days straight, Lyubomir Vladimirov replied to Elon Musk’s tweets asking for permission to use the SpaceX name and logos. During this time, followers of Musk began taking an interest in his game about colonizing mars and following his progress via Twitter. Despite this, Vladimirov also received a lot of backlash labeling his persistence as spam.

However, on January 13, Musk finally replied, giving him the go-ahead to use the brand, stating that “you can steal our name/logos & we probably won’t sue you.”

After 154 long days of waiting, Vladimirov finally got the answer he was looking for. The inclusion of the SpaceX logo and Musk will be a huge draw for the game, especially for Twitter users that have been following his journey to get permission to use the brand.

Now, it’s just a case of waiting for the first version of the game to be finished. Development appears to be coming along nicely, so perhaps players won’t have to wait too long to see some official gameplay.

Rust

xQc mauled by a bear on Rust after helicopter disaster with Dafran

Published: 13/Jan/2021 11:03

by James Busby
xQc rust bear attack
Facepunch Studios

Share

The brutally difficult world of Rust is filled with all kinds of perils, but popular Twitch streamer xQc quickly learned this the hard way when he encountered one of the game’s ferocious bears.  

Rust is the latest game to gain huge popularity over on Twitch and YouTube, with popular streamers like Pokimane, Myth, shroud, and more getting involved in the survival action. However, one streamer continues to make headlines for his hilarious antics and never-ending Offline TV Rust server drama. This streamer being none other than French Canadian Twitch streamer, xQc. 

When he’s not busy getting involved in the latest server raids, the popular content creator is invariably getting himself into mischief. This time xQc bit off more than he could chew when he came face to face with one of Rust’s more fearsome fauna. 

An unbearable problem

xQc Rust bear encounter
Facepunch Studios / xQc
Rust’s bears are notoriously difficult to take down.

Rust servers are not only filled with hostile players, they are also home to some pretty dangerous wildlife. Everything from wild boar, chickens, deers, horses, and wolves can be found on each map. 

Of course, most of these animals can be used in the gathering and crafting of materials. In fact, you’ll invariably need to hunt them in order to survive. However, one of the game’s tougher creatures is the deadly bear. 

Bears are often found in wooded areas of the game’s biomes and are incredibly hostile towards nearby players. Their huge amounts of health, high mobility, and lethal bites can make short work of even the most skilled Rust players. 

Unfortunately, xQc found this out the hard way when he took a helicopter flight over a wooded area with fellow Twitch streamer dafran. Despite somehow missing the first few trees, xQc botched the landing as the helicopter propellers smashed into the wood. 

While xQc managed to jump out of the cockpit just before the helicopter exploded, dafran wasn’t so lucky. However, the action wasn’t over just yet as a bear came tearing its way through the woods, chasing an injured xQc up the mountain. 

The Twitch streamer desperately tried to make some distance between himself and the bear, but he only managed to fire off a few rifle rounds before being mauled to death. There’s certainly no questioning how lethal Rust’s local wildlife can be. 