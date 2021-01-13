Elon Musk gives game dev permission to use SpaceX in game about Mars - Dexerto

Elon Musk has acknowledged a persistent game developer on Twitter seeking permission to use the SpaceX name and logos. After 154 days of asking, Musk finally gave him the go-ahead.

Despite being named the richest man in the world on January 7, Elon Musk remains extremely active on social media, regularly responding to his fans.

His favorite platform is clearly Twitter, where he posts updates on the latest Telsa developments and any memes he finds particularly funny that day. It’s fair to say that he doesn’t act like your typical billionaire, and that’s probably why he’s developed such a cult-like following.

Whenever he posts a tweet, Musk is bombarded with questions and requests from his fans.

One independent game developer took it to the next level when seeking permission to use SpaceX’s name and logos. He vowed to ask Musk the same question on every single one of his tweets for a year and on day 154, he finally got his response.

Elon Musk acknowledges persistent game developer

For 154 days straight, Lyubomir Vladimirov replied to Elon Musk’s tweets asking for permission to use the SpaceX name and logos. During this time, followers of Musk began taking an interest in his game about colonizing mars and following his progress via Twitter. Despite this, Vladimirov also received a lot of backlash labeling his persistence as spam.

Dear Elon,

I’m a game dev. and I am making a game about colonizing Mars with you and SpaceX in it. If you think it’s cool, all I need is the “Go ahead” to use your name and Logos. I will post this every day for a year or until I get a Yes or a No!

154 / 365 — Lyubomir Vladimirov (@lvladimirovBG) January 12, 2021

However, on January 13, Musk finally replied, giving him the go-ahead to use the brand, stating that “you can steal our name/logos & we probably won’t sue you.”

You can steal our name/logos & we probably won’t sue you — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 13, 2021

After 154 long days of waiting, Vladimirov finally got the answer he was looking for. The inclusion of the SpaceX logo and Musk will be a huge draw for the game, especially for Twitter users that have been following his journey to get permission to use the brand.

Now, it’s just a case of waiting for the first version of the game to be finished. Development appears to be coming along nicely, so perhaps players won’t have to wait too long to see some official gameplay.