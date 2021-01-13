 Rob Gronkowski recruits Tfue to help destroy one of his Super Bowl trophies - Dexerto
Rob Gronkowski recruits Tfue to help destroy one of his Super Bowl trophies

Published: 13/Jan/2021 12:05

by Jacob Hale
Rob Gronkowski is one of the most successful NFL players of all time, with three Super Bowl wins under his belt. So, with all those trophies, he decided to bring in top Twitch streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney to test their durability.

Gronk has always been somewhat of a wildcard in the football world — he’s a little bit crazy and, whether it’s on or off the field, will always find ways to surprise you.

After a brief hiatus working with the WWE, he’s back in the NFL and, at the time of writing, attempting to play his way to yet another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As such, he’s clearly decided he needs to make space for another trophy, and recruited Tfue to see how easily the Vince Lombardi trophy can be damaged. It turns out, fairly easily.

Tfue and Gronk have made more than one video together for Rob’s ‘The Gronks’ family YouTube channel.

As a Florida native, Tfue has had the opportunity to play Fortnite with Tom Brady’s son (and speak with the legend himself) and film videos with Gronk over the last year for ‘The Gronks‘ family YouTube channel.

So, it only makes sense that Gronkowksi brought Tfue in to help see what happens when he crashes the case housing one of his trophies — and it went just as you’d expect.

While the trophy itself remained together, they initially thought it had completely survived the incident, before realizing that it had actually clocked an impressive dent towards the top. Gronk was unfazed, though, simply stating that “that’s what you do when you’re the champ.”

Timestamp 1:40

While most football players in their career won’t even be fortunate enough to win one Vince Lombardi trophy, it’s probably not worth as much when you’ve got three of them laying around.

Gronk went on to joke that it was “the greatest achievement in his sports life,” but we would wager he would be pretty happy to replace it with a brand new one at the Super Bowl on February 7. Who knows — maybe Tfue will be invited to join in the celebrations.

Elon Musk gives game dev permission to use SpaceX in game about Mars

Published: 13/Jan/2021 11:31 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 11:34

by Alex Garton
Elon Musk has acknowledged a persistent game developer on Twitter seeking permission to use the SpaceX name and logos. After 154 days of asking, Musk finally gave him the go-ahead.

Despite being named the richest man in the world on January 7, Elon Musk remains extremely active on social media, regularly responding to his fans.

His favorite platform is clearly Twitter, where he posts updates on the latest Telsa developments and any memes he finds particularly funny that day. It’s fair to say that he doesn’t act like your typical billionaire, and that’s probably why he’s developed such a cult-like following.

Whenever he posts a tweet, Musk is bombarded with questions and requests from his fans.

One independent game developer took it to the next level when seeking permission to use SpaceX’s name and logos. He vowed to ask Musk the same question on every single one of his tweets for a year and on day 154, he finally got his response.

SpaceX was founded all the way back in 2002.

Elon Musk acknowledges persistent game developer

For 154 days straight, Lyubomir Vladimirov replied to Elon Musk’s tweets asking for permission to use the SpaceX name and logos. During this time, followers of Musk began taking an interest in his game about colonizing mars and following his progress via Twitter. Despite this, Vladimirov also received a lot of backlash labeling his persistence as spam.

However, on January 13, Musk finally replied, giving him the go-ahead to use the brand, stating that “you can steal our name/logos & we probably won’t sue you.”

After 154 long days of waiting, Vladimirov finally got the answer he was looking for. The inclusion of the SpaceX logo and Musk will be a huge draw for the game, especially for Twitter users that have been following his journey to get permission to use the brand.

Now, it’s just a case of waiting for the first version of the game to be finished. Development appears to be coming along nicely, so perhaps players won’t have to wait too long to see some official gameplay.