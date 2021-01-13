Rob Gronkowski recruits Tfue to help destroy one of his Super Bowl trophies - Dexerto

Rob Gronkowski is one of the most successful NFL players of all time, with three Super Bowl wins under his belt. So, with all those trophies, he decided to bring in top Twitch streamer Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney to test their durability.

Gronk has always been somewhat of a wildcard in the football world — he’s a little bit crazy and, whether it’s on or off the field, will always find ways to surprise you.

After a brief hiatus working with the WWE, he’s back in the NFL and, at the time of writing, attempting to play his way to yet another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As such, he’s clearly decided he needs to make space for another trophy, and recruited Tfue to see how easily the Vince Lombardi trophy can be damaged. It turns out, fairly easily.

As a Florida native, Tfue has had the opportunity to play Fortnite with Tom Brady’s son (and speak with the legend himself) and film videos with Gronk over the last year for ‘The Gronks‘ family YouTube channel.

So, it only makes sense that Gronkowksi brought Tfue in to help see what happens when he crashes the case housing one of his trophies — and it went just as you’d expect.

While the trophy itself remained together, they initially thought it had completely survived the incident, before realizing that it had actually clocked an impressive dent towards the top. Gronk was unfazed, though, simply stating that “that’s what you do when you’re the champ.”

Timestamp 1:40

While most football players in their career won’t even be fortunate enough to win one Vince Lombardi trophy, it’s probably not worth as much when you’ve got three of them laying around.

Gronk went on to joke that it was “the greatest achievement in his sports life,” but we would wager he would be pretty happy to replace it with a brand new one at the Super Bowl on February 7. Who knows — maybe Tfue will be invited to join in the celebrations.