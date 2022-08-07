MrBeast reveals unexpected song collab with BTS and Snoop Dogg

YouTuber MrBeast shared his musical debut on TikTok in a hilarious collaboration with BTS and Snoop Dogg.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, recently hit 100 million subscribers on YouTube. He celebrated the milestone by giving away an entire private island, in true MrBeast spirit.

However, it seems that his momentous achievement on YouTube is not enough, as he’s decided that it’s time to launch his music career.

Recently, Korean supergroup BTS collaborated with music producer Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg for their song ‘Bad Decisions,’ which came out on Friday. What many people didn’t know, is that MrBeast had a small part in it.

The YouTuber posted a hilarious video on TikTok, where he shared his dream of releasing a number 1 hit song. But as he has “no musical talent,” he called up Benny Blanco, who asked MrBeast to play a single note that he will add to the new song.

After pressing a single key, the note was added, and MrBeast’s name made it to the song credits. He ended the video by saying “Mom I made it.”

TikTok react to Mr Beast’s song collab

The video, captioned “Help us get to number 1 on the charts,” quickly went viral with over 6.4 million views. As the new summer bop ‘Bad Decisions’ was playing throughout the clip, thousands of BTS and MrBeast fans flocked to the comment section.

“The club gonna go wild when they hear that one key,” one fan commented.

“Everyone is going to be like ‘Mr Beast carried the song,” someone joked, to which MrBeast replied “I did.”

“Thank you for helping more people listen to this song,” a fan added, grateful for the song promotion.

“You need the platinum plaque,” someone else wrote.

It seems that MrBeast’s dream of releasing a number 1 hit has already come true, as ‘Bad Decisions’ has smashed iTunes charts globally, reaching number 1 in at least 74 different countries.