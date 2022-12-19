Most liked Instagram posts ever: Messi set to take top spot

Lionel Messi looks set to take top spot with Instagram’s most-liked post following his World Cup triumph, but what else is up there? Here’s the current top 10.
Plenty of posts have gone viral across social media in the last few years, with each platform having its own records for most-liked, most-watched, and most commented-on posts.
In the case of Instagram, it may not seem like posts can spread fast and start achieving record amounts of interactions in a short time in the same way Twitter does, but some of the biggest posts have gotten tens of millions of likes in a short space of time.
As it stands, the top spot is currently held by a photo of an egg. In case you’ve forgotten what that was all about, it was a campaign from an account called world_record_egg that wanted to take the spot as the most-liked photo. Though, that dominance could be coming to an end.
Following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina finally triumphed for the first time since 1986, Lionel Messi’s celebratory post is on course to take that spot away from the egg.
The footballing icon, who was backed by pretty much the world – well, aside from France – to win the World Cup, has gotten over 43 million likes on his photo in less than 24 hours.
He’s also toppled long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who previously held second and third place with separate posts. One of which included Messi and himself playing Chess in an advertisement for Louis Vuitton ahead of the World Cup.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Top 10 most-liked Instagram posts
As of writing, Messi’s post still needs another 6 or so million to cement himself in top spot, but given how quickly he’s gotten to 43 million, it wouldn’t be surprising to see that happen before long.
The complete top 10 can be found below:
|Post
|Likes
|1
|The Egg – @World_Record_Egg
|56.2 million
|2
|2022 World Cup win – Lionel Messi
|44 million
|3
|Ronaldo vs Messi Chess game – Cristiano Ronaldo
|42 million
|4
|Twins pregnancy announcement – Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez
|32.6 million
|5
|Ronaldo vs Messi Chess game – Lionel Messi
|32.2 million
|6
|2022 World Cup elimination – Cristiano Ronaldo
|30.8 million
|7
|XXXTenacion final post – XXXTenacion
|30.4 million
|8
|Photo after reaching 2022 World Cup final – Lionel Messi
|28 million
|9
|Ariana Grande wedding photo – Ariana Grande
|26.3 million
|10
|Happy Birthday post to Tom Holland – Zendaya
|25.6 million
With new posts going live all the time, there are plenty of attempts to try and break into the top 10, but going for top spot is going to be pretty difficult if Messi achieves it.
We’ll keep this post updated with any new entries, so keep checking back for more.