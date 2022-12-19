Most liked Instagram posts ever: Messi set to take top spot

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Lionel Messi looks set to take top spot with Instagram’s most-liked post following his World Cup triumph, but what else is up there? Here’s the current top 10.

Plenty of posts have gone viral across social media in the last few years, with each platform having its own records for most-liked, most-watched, and most commented-on posts.

In the case of Instagram, it may not seem like posts can spread fast and start achieving record amounts of interactions in a short time in the same way Twitter does, but some of the biggest posts have gotten tens of millions of likes in a short space of time.

Article continues after ad

As it stands, the top spot is currently held by a photo of an egg. In case you’ve forgotten what that was all about, it was a campaign from an account called world_record_egg that wanted to take the spot as the most-liked photo. Though, that dominance could be coming to an end.

Following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina finally triumphed for the first time since 1986, Lionel Messi’s celebratory post is on course to take that spot away from the egg.

The footballing icon, who was backed by pretty much the world – well, aside from France – to win the World Cup, has gotten over 43 million likes on his photo in less than 24 hours.

Article continues after ad

He’s also toppled long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who previously held second and third place with separate posts. One of which included Messi and himself playing Chess in an advertisement for Louis Vuitton ahead of the World Cup.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Top 10 most-liked Instagram posts

As of writing, Messi’s post still needs another 6 or so million to cement himself in top spot, but given how quickly he’s gotten to 43 million, it wouldn’t be surprising to see that happen before long.

The complete top 10 can be found below:

Post Likes 1 The Egg – @World_Record_Egg 56.2 million 2 2022 World Cup win – Lionel Messi 44 million 3 Ronaldo vs Messi Chess game – Cristiano Ronaldo 42 million 4 Twins pregnancy announcement – Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodríguez 32.6 million 5 Ronaldo vs Messi Chess game – Lionel Messi 32.2 million 6 2022 World Cup elimination – Cristiano Ronaldo 30.8 million 7 XXXTenacion final post – XXXTenacion 30.4 million 8 Photo after reaching 2022 World Cup final – Lionel Messi 28 million 9 Ariana Grande wedding photo – Ariana Grande 26.3 million 10 Happy Birthday post to Tom Holland – Zendaya 25.6 million

With new posts going live all the time, there are plenty of attempts to try and break into the top 10, but going for top spot is going to be pretty difficult if Messi achieves it.

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep this post updated with any new entries, so keep checking back for more.