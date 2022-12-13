Mom slammed after revealing disgusting house in viral video

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A mother of two faced backlash on TikTok after proudly sharing her ‘disgusting’ home in a viral video.

In a viral clip with over 19.8 million views, content creator Taylor Paul gave a house tour, showing her dirty living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms.

“Your room is a reflection of your mind,” she wrote in a text-overlay, before recording her husband and son sitting on the couch amidst blankets, shoes and bags of trash.

Taylor then headed out to the kitchen, which was littered with takeout bags, dirty dishes, clothes on the floor, and revealed a highchair with food still on it.

Next, she moved to her daughter’s bedroom, showing blankets and toys thrown everywhere. She also gave a glimpse of her and her husband’s bedroom, which was equally as messy.

The TikToker ended the video in the bathroom, where the counter was covered in makeup and hair products.

In the comments, TikTok users were divided, with some criticizing Taylor for the mess in her house.

“This is disgusting and plain lazy,” one critic wrote.

“It’s gross for sure, nothing to be proud of showing your house looking like a dump,” another shared.

“Ewwww…. How can people live like this!? What’s the point of living in a nice home just to destroy it?” someone else added.

Many moms, however, applauded the content creator as they felt “seen.”

“From one momma to another, I feel so seen and not alone. Just thank you,” one commented.

“This made me feel so much better. I feel like influencers only post when their house is perfect looking and it makes me feel like I’m failing as a mom,” another said.

“I’m glad I’m not the only one. Being a mom is hard and sometimes the house just gets put on the back burner. You’re an amazing mom,” a third wrote.