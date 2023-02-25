MMA legend Jon Jones makes shocking pick for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

MMA legend Jon Jones has made a surprising pick for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury bout on February 26.

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is one of the most prominent fighters to ever step foot in the UFC. He has a wealth of in-ring experience, and with a 26-1 record, there aren’t many that know more about fighting the two-time Light Heavyweight Champion.

Jones also keeps tabs on the boxing world and when asked about Jake Paul’s clash with Tommy Fury, he let the world know that he’s backing The Problem Child, and explained why he thinks J.P. is ready for the win.

Jon Jones picks Jake Paul to beat Tommy Fury

The hype for Paul vs. Fury is at its boiling point and one fan was eager to hear Jones’ thoughts on the bout. In his answer, ‘Bones’ revealed that he’s a big fan of Tommy’s older brother WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, but that alone isn’t enough for little bro to get his seal of approval.

“I’m a huge fan of Tyson, but I’m rooting for Jake in the situation,” he said. “The kids come such a long way.”

There’s no refuting that. Jake Paul’s first boxing match was against Deji Olatunji on the Logan Paul vs. KSI undercard, and now he’s headlining his own card, with the WBC Cruiserweight title being defended before his match.

Not only that, but in between this bout being scheduled and canceled, Paul collected a knockout over Tyron Woodley and a unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva, legitimizing his brand in a major way since the two first decided they would lock horns.

For all of the card details and updates, check out our hub for the match here. We’ll be bringing live updates throughout the day and keeping everyone in the loop as the action unfolds.