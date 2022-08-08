Thor ‘The Mountain’ praises Mizkif & crew for Camp Knut’s “crazy” weightlifting challenge

Game of Thrones star Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson and Twitch streamer Mizkif working out in the gym

Streamer and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson (a.k.a. Game of Thrones’ The Mountain) has heaped praise on Twitch star Mizkif and his friends for their incredible work in Camp Knut.

Camp Knut has proven to be one of Mizkif‘s most popular pieces of content. Combing forces with fitness streamer Knut, Mizkif and his fellow streamers have been putting their fitness skills to the test together in the gym.

Understandably, it’s been a tough process. However, it’s not only had a welcome reception from Mizkif’s but also had a great impact on his mental wellbeing.

It wasn’t long before the Camp Knut caught the attention of 2018’s World’s Strongest Man Hafthor Bjornsson who heaped praise on the team for their workout during a “crazy” weightlifting challenge.

The Mountain blown away by Erobb in Camp Knut

On August 7, Bjornsson was watching Mizkif’s livestream as he and the crew were in the middle of an intense workout for Camp Knut. The task was to repeatedly carry a weighted ball across the room and drop it over a barrier before running back to do another.

However, one participant Erobb was at a disadvantage as he had to complete the challenge with a broken finger. But, he didn’t let it stop him, much to Bjornsson’s amazement.

“I can’t believe this guy is doing this with a broken finger,” he said. “What the hell, this guy is crazy. Like, seriously, it’s pretty impressive actually […] I love the effort by this guy. This guy is my favorite I think. He’s trying his best with a broken finger, I love that. I love a warrior.”

However, he previously was a little critical of the crew for stopping to talk “throughout the whole f**king session” and told them to “get to f**king work.”

Bjornsson isn’t shy of also showing off his weightlifting skills on Twitch. Viewers even got to see him break Eddie Hall’s world record after he lifted 501 kg / 1104.5 lbs on a conventional barbell.

It’s not surprising then that given his history, Mizkif’s fans are eagerly hoping that Bjornsson will join Camp Knut as an instructor.