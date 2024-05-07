Mizkif reveals plans to run MMA league after ‘doing everything’ on Twitch

Twitch star Mizkif has shared some insight on what is in store for the future of his content, and it involves running an MMA League.

Mizkif released the first episode of his new show, The Just Chatting Podcast, on May 7, 2024, alongside YouTube stars Valkyrae and Fuslie as his first co-hosts.

During the episode, the OTK co-founder revealed his plans for the future and said that he’s “done it all” when it comes to streaming.

Mizkif announced that his first focus is keeping up with his new podcast, but the second left his co-hosts a bit shocked.

“What I really want to do is MMA,” he said before Valkyrae and Fuslie reacted. “I have an MMA League. Did you not see the first fight?”

Article continues after ad

“I want to have a podcast and I want to focus on my MMA, and just stream when I can.”

(Topic starts at 1:16:21)

Miz went on to explain that the production of his first MMA League event “sucked,” but he’s working on ways to improve it for the next time.

Article continues after ad

“They did such a bad job and they scammed us, but we are hiring new production and a bunch of other stuff,” he explained.

He and fellow Twitch streamer Knut opened up Iron Forge Gym in January 2024, and have since regularly streamed various workout streams and events from the location.

Article continues after ad

Mizkif has even gotten into the ring with Pokimane, streaming a quick sparring match with the streaming star on his channel back in April 2024.