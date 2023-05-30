Mizkif’s first Rumble stream viewership falls way below his Twitch numbers

One of Twitch’s most popular streamers, Mizkif, has recently signed a contract with another live-streaming platform Rumble, here are the statistics for his debut stream.

Twitch, YouTube, Kick, and now Rumble are all live-streaming platforms that lately stepped up their game when it comes to competing for the attention of users interested in hanging out in a streamer’s chat.

A popular tactic in this endless fight for platform supremacy is signing up streamers who already have huge established audiences in hopes of attracting their audience to your platform with exclusive streams.

Kick signed GMHikaru earlier this year with such a goal in mind, and Rumble is following suit with sighing huge names like Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed.

And another seems to be gaining strength over the horizon, as Rumble has announced yet another big signing.

And now, the platform’s latest signing, founder and co-owner of OTK, Mizkif, will also be streaming on Rumble twice a week. His May 29 debut stream lasted 4 hours and averaged 8000 viewers, but how do these numbers stack to what the streamer usually pulls on Twitch?

Streams Charts shares data behind Mizkif’s debut Rumble stream

Streams Charts, a website that tracks the data of various live-streaming websites and personalities reported on the data gathered during his debut Rumble stream.

“9160 peak viewership during Mizkif’s first stream at Rumble. The average viewership number was on the 8k mark during 4 hours of broadcast,” wrote the official Twitter page of Streams Charts.

According to their page on Mizkif’s Twitch streams, that number is lower than during his Twitch streams which attracted 20 653 viewers on average during his last 30 days of streaming.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Rumble is also a video-sharing platform like YouTube, so it’s hard to tell if the stream will end up amassing bigger watch time overall than his typical Twitch stream. Not to mention the simple fact that Rumble is a smaller platform than Twitch, so smaller viewership is expected.

One way or the other Rumble is amassing more talent and viewership due to these recent signings. Kick viewership exploded over the past couple of months, maybe Rumble is next in line to become a go-to spot for new streamers.