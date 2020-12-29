 Mini Ladd shows messages and apologizes for inappropriate behavior with young fans - Dexerto
Mini Ladd posts long-awaited apology for innapropriate messages to young fans

Published: 29/Dec/2020 11:51

by Calum Patterson
MiniLadd apologizing on YouTube
YouTube: MiniLadd

YouTuber Craig ‘Mini Ladd’ Thompson has apologized for his actions after a year full of allegations made against him, including accusations that he sent inappropriate messages to children.

In June 2020, two women came forward with accusations that Mini Ladd had messaged them inappropriately when they were aged 16 and 17 respectively.

One of the women, named Halley, claimed Thompson would use his popularity and power over young fans to solicit nude pictures, and engage in inappropriate conversations.

Mini Ladd first apologized in September, addressing the accusations, admitting they were true and taking “full responsibility.”

mini ladd victim statement
TwitLonger: WeirdGirl2364
Halley accused Mini Ladd of attempting to solicit pictures from her when she was a minor.

Mini Ladd offers full “transparency”

On December 28, Thompson uploaded another YouTube video on the situation, ‘My Apology’, where he shows more messages between himself and the women.

He claims that he had tried to take his own life at the start of 2017, and this had caused him to do erratic things as he “wanted to go down swinging.”

“To Halley and Ash, I’m sorry guys,” Thompson says in his apology video. “You were my friends, I failed you. I was only thinking of myself and I was being stupid. And I wish I could take it all back.”

“I also wanted to add in here, that a lot of people think I haven’t apologized to these girls,” he explains, before confirming that he messaged the women privately to apologize, despite objections from his “PR team.” He shows a screenshot of the message sent, but blurs the content to keep it private.

“The reason why it’s taken me so long to make this video, is I was scared,” Thompson concludes. “That’s the reason I went back to Northern Ireland – not to ‘flee charges’ – but just to go back with my family.

“I’ve been in therapy for the past six months, and as much as I know I’ve broke your guys’ trust, I don’t expect daffodils and rainbows after this, I want you guys to build up trust in me over time.”

After 12 hours of going live, the video has accumulated over 30,000 likes to 7,000 dislikes. While there is a mix of support and anger in comments, the video is possibly in response to “Mini Ladd Doesn’t Deserve A Second Chance” – uploaded by SoCloseToToast on December 18.

The YouTuber explains why even despite admissions and apologies, Mini Ladd hasn’t done enough to warrant regaining anyone’s trust. Whether his latest apology and explanation is enough to satisfy fans remains to be seen in 2021.

xQc hit with DMCA strike on Twitter for his own clip from a year ago

Published: 29/Dec/2020 10:14 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 11:30

by Connor Bennett
Screenshot of xQc sat by a christmas tree in a green hoodie with the Twitter logo
Twitch: xQc/Twitter

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has revealed how he had his Twitter account locked due to a DMCA strike on a year-old clip from his own stream. 

Content creators have always skirted the rules around copyrighted music, images, and video for the longest time, but in recent months, some companies have been stepping up their game and taking charge.

This has led to a raft of issues for creators through DMCA strikes – the Digital Millennium Copyright Act – which can, ultimately, see them lose their accounts and face incredibly high fines. 

Some creators, especially on Twitch, have deleted their backlog of old content to avoid any DMCA strikes on their channels – to the dismay of many fans. But, in the case of xQc, he had his Twitter account struck down for an old 10-second long clip. 

xQc returns to Twitch after ban
Twitch/xQcOW
xQc is never one to shy away from giving his opinion on things.

The Luminosity Gaming member revealed that he’d had his Twitter account locked on December 29, tweeting out an image that showed the social media platform dishing out their punishment. 

“DMCA for a year+ old 10s clip from my own stream. Wonderful and well thought out system! Next stop? Jail!” the former Overwatch World Cup MVP captioned his post, in his trademark all caps style, of course. 

Many fans quickly replied with their concerns about him potentially losing his account and suffering a bigger backlash, with fellow Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys saying she’ll see him there. 

Pokimane was hit with a DMCA strike on Twitter recently herself because she tweeted “I love girls” as well as a TikTok to the song ‘Say So’ by Doja Cat. 

It could well be the case that these strikes have come through false claims – someone just wanting to troll creators – but there’s no way of knowing for certain unless the streamers reveal it themselves. Either way, it can be a long process to get rid of a DMCA strike on your name, so, they’ll have to be careful moving forward.