Ali Abulaban shares heartfelt apology to fans after being sentenced to life in prison

Ali Abulaban, known online as JinnKidd, shared an apology message to his followers the night before going to prison for life after killing his wife and her friend.

TikToker Ali Abulaban, 32, was arrested back in 2021 after it was reported that he had fatally shot his wife Ana Abulaban, 28, and her friend, 29-year-old Rayburn Cadenas Barron. After the trial in May where he was found guilty, Abulaban was sentenced in September to two life sentences after the judge told him that “he will die in prison.”

On September 25, Abulaban went to Instagram to share a message to his 189,000 followers, where he apologized for his actions and to the victims’ families before thanking his fans for supporting him and apologizing for letting them down.

“I would like to share a few words with you all before I leave for prison in the morning,” he started. “Regardless of how you all may feel about me, my content, or this heartbreaking tragedy – the bottom line is that I have done something terrible.

“Due to my irresponsible behavior and lack of self-control, two innocent lives were taken and I am at fault. No excuse is acceptable and I will no longer attempt to use my platform as a means of defending myself.

“I had my opportunity to speak during the trial and I have fully explained my honest intentions on that terrible day. Nonetheless, I was found guilty and now I must face the music and walk this path ahead of me.”

He continued to explain to his fans how sorry he was for what he’s done, and admitted he was feeling embarrassed at “how pathetic and selfish I had been”.

Abulaban also said: “I am eternally devastated by the hunting reality that I have forever hurt the love of my life and fatally injured the man beside her. Neither of them deserved this outcome and I am forever indebted to the victims’ families.

“It is my hope that the life sentences I received have at least begun the healing process for you all.”

He went on to thank his followers for allowing him to pursue his dreams and for the support they’d given him and apologized for letting them down before saying goodbye.