Mike Tyson reportedly walked out after watching Jake Paul boxing for 30 seconds

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was reportedly so uninterested in watching Jake Paul box that he walked out on the YouTuber after just 30 seconds.

Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm with an undefeated record, boasting KOs against everyone he has ever faced, such as former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

While a bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been discussed in the past, it’s never come to fruition, with The Problem Child instead facing off against Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva this October.

As it turns out, although Tyson isn’t fighting Paul, he also doesn’t seem to have any interest in even watching him work out, with Iron Mike reportedly walking out on the influencer as he sparred.

Mike Tyson not interested in even watching Jake Paul

During an interview with Fight Hype, Freddie Roach revealed that Mike Tyson and Jake Paul were at his gym in Los Angeles, but the champ didn’t want to watch the YouTuber boxer.

“Tyson looked at him and left,” Roach said. “He saw 30 seconds of him sparring and said, ‘Freddie, can we go downstairs and look at the pictures?’ He knows that’s where the good pictures are.”

“He wasn’t as interested as I was,” the former professional boxer added, explaining how Jake was in the gym and asked if he could use the ring.

So far, Jake hasn’t responded to Tyson’s decision to walk out on him after under a minute, but the influencer still has hopes that he can get into the ring with Iron Mike in the near future.