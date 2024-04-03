Mike Tyson hits out at “jealous” critics ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson is taking aim at his “jealous” critics ahead of the July 20 fight against Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson appeared on Fox News this week to promote his Netflix match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The soon-to-be 58-year-old revealed that it would be an exhibition match with Paul but still a “real” fight, according to Tyson.

From UFC champions to high-profile boxing promoters, several within the sports combat community believe it is not a fair fight.

Tyson heard these detractors and sent shots back at them during a separate interview with Reuters. “I’m 58, and what? I’m getting billions of views from just talking to somebody about fighting.

“Everybody, even most of the athletes, they’re jealous. That’s whack. Who at 58 could sell out an 80,000-seat arena?

“Their parents might not even come to watch them. That’s just keeping it real. They’re too boring for their children to watch. It’s like watching grass grow.”

Tyson, a former boxing world champion, hasn’t fought in an official capacity since 2005, but he did have a 2020 exhibition bout vs. Roy Jones Jr. that ended in a draw.

Tyson’s upcoming fight with Paul will go down as an exhibition, but “Iron Mike” promised to put on a show for his fans by knocking out his opponent.

Paul, 27, is 30 years younger than Tyson, and many believe that will be enough for the rising boxer to notch a victory, even if it won’t go on his official record.

However, others say Tyson’s power still exists in that thunderous right hand. They’re even warning Paul not to take the fight.

No matter how many “jealous” athletes speak out against it, Tyson is committed to proving his doubters wrong — and earning a handsome payday in the process.